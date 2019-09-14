Setting the record straight on ‘run, hide, fight’

In a robocall last month, the Santa Fe Public School system informed parents that all students would be viewing a “run, hide, fight” video to advise them of what to do in an active-shooter situation (“SFPS run, hide, fight video concerns parents,” Aug. 20).
As a parent of a kindergartner and second grader, it was clear to me that the instructions in this video were not appropriate for our youngest students. Even though offered as a “last resort,” the video advises children to throw school supplies, such as staplers and laptops, at armed intruders.
Other families shared this view and made their concerns known to their schools, school board representatives and the district. A few of us went to a school board meeting. The board members and Superintendent Veronica García listened to our concerns and thoughtfully discussed the matter — they could not take official action on the video as it wasn’t on the agenda.
Because the news coverage of the video has misconstrued parents’ objections, I want to clarify a few things.
The majority of the opposition to this video has been based on the fact that it was proposed for all ages — meaning, our pre-K and kindergarteners would be watching the same video as our high-schoolers. All parents and guardians know that we talk to 5-year-olds very differently than we talk to 16-year-olds, especially about personal safety.
It was also important to many parents that the district get input from mental health experts to assure us that this training was developmentally appropriate or seek guidance on how to make it so.
Emergency preparedness is really important information for our kids to have. It needs to be presented in a way that kids can understand and process — ideally, by caring and informed adults.
These were our main concerns. So, it was frustrating to read news coverage, including an editorial in The New Mexican (“Run, hide, fight: A sad sign of the times,” Our View, Aug. 21) that portrayed some families as “ignoring reality.” The editorial continued to say that “there’s nothing wrong with preparing children for potential disaster.” I agree.
Nobody was suggesting that schools should stop emergency drills or change security protocol. The criticism was of this particular video and its one-size-fits-all approach.
We are very thankful to the school board members and Superintendent García for taking a step back from plans to air this video to all students. Board President Kate Noble shared a personal experience when her co-workers were traumatized for days after viewing a run, hide, fight video as part of their training. It is clear that these concepts can be disturbing even to adults. All the more reason that we need to make sure we are presenting these ideas in the least traumatizing way possible for our children.
As it stands, the district and school board are considering a few strategies, including an “opt-out” option for parents of elementary school children. Personally, I hope the district collaborates with mental health experts, such as the very qualified staff at the Sky Center of the New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project, to come up with an improved plan for preparing our youngest students, whether or not that involves a video.
We hope that the school district is supported by the city and state in this endeavor. It’s unacceptable that our schools are faced with this horrific problem that they didn’t create and that our federal government refuses to fix.
I hope that as this conversation continues, we can avoid framing the debate in a manner that pits families against each other. That’s inaccurate and divisive. Everyone wants our kids to be and to feel safe and secure at school.
Maddy Mahony was born in Philadelphia lives in Santa Fe and has a few jobs, the most important of which is mom.