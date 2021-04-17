I feel compelled to answer the letter of Juan Geyer (“Another Railyard not needed,” April 2). Despite the recession (2008-13) and the current pandemic, 95 percent of the parcels in the Railyard (both North/Main Railyard and Baca Railyard) are either developed or under development, and the remaining 5 percent are under a letter of intent to develop.
The cost of the original land purchase for the Railyard was paid off in 2010. The Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., which manages the Railyard, contributes approximately $1.2 million annually toward paying off the Railyard infrastructure debt, which will be paid off in 2027. By 2030, when the community corporation has paid off all obligations to the city, it will contribute over $1 million in revenue to the city annually in perpetuity. So much for “losing taxpayer money.”
Furthermore, the Railyard won a national architectural award for community-based planning that led to its master plan. That master plan included SITE Santa Fe, which serves as an anchor and magnet for those “great, surrounding galleries!” That master plan also included El Museo Cultural, which serves as a hub for many community-based activities.
The Railyard is also home to a very successful REI and provides 99 much-needed housing units with a possible 152 at build-out completion. Also, part of that master plan was an emphasis on access by foot, bicycle, bus and train over car, and the Railyard is well-serviced by those modes. This access is also designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Even so, ample parking is available on most occasions in the Main/North Railyard (this is not a factor in the Baca Railyard) from 874 combined surface and parking garage spaces. The Railyard also has become a center of community activity and hosts such activities as the Artists Market, Movie Series in the Park, Concert Series at the Water Tower, Rainbow Family Pride, Rail Runner Santa’s Village, children’s horticultural and education activities, to name a few.
Also, lest people forget, the master plan placed an emphasis on local businesses versus national chains. Currently, the Railyard is 90 percent local. It would have been easier and much quicker to fill vacancies with national chains, but Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. has remained true to the community-based master plan.
As to whether the city knows how to do urban development, one action regarding the Railyard was key. In 2002, the City Council had the wisdom to contract with a nonprofit, the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., whose sole responsibility was development of the Railyard according to the master plan.
After attempting to manage the development initially, that council realized it needed to remove politics from the equation as much as possible. It also realized that twice-monthly council and committee meetings, combined with staff who had many other responsibilities, could not provide the constant, day-to-day attention by specialized expertise that such a development required. Under the community corporation’s continued leadership and guidance, the Railyard is on the verge of becoming a fully developed and incredible city asset.
