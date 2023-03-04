The 2023 legislative session is more than halfway over, and so far, I believe Democratic legislators have failed to address the core issue facing New Mexico’s families — crime, lack of health care, out-of-control energy prices and a failing education system. Recently, instead of dealing with problems New Mexicans care about, Democrats passed a budget that represented an explosion in state spending since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham came into office — a 50% increase in the size of state government in four short years, a feat unachievable without record oil and gas production.

New Mexico progressives who control the Capitol can’t spend their way out of the mess their failed policies have created. Fifty percent growth in our state budget means New Mexicans are spending more than ever on education, health care, public safety and every other government agency. Yet, no notable improvements have been made. If you listen to the progressives, one would think New Mexico is a roaring success. The fact is, New Mexico is unfortunately in much worse shape than presented.

You do not have to read the paper every day to see that New Mexico’s education spending, or “moonshot” per the governor, has not resulted in educational success. Rather, our kids are failing to make the grade.

State Rep. Jim Townsend of Artesia serves House District 54 and serves as a national Republican committeeman for New Mexico. He is a former House Republican leader.