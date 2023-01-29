I’m a hydrologist. No one in New Mexico has ever suggested hydrologists set water policy. Hydrologists have a role informing the public and policy makers about what we know and the potential consequences of alternative policies for water management. We also have an obligation to be transparent and honest about uncertainties and our absolute inability to predict the future. We do complex simulations to inform decision makers, but these are not predictions. They are best guesses based on limited information and assumptions about the future.
Other hydrologists will have other best guesses. They are not predictions and not science. So when I hear any hydrologist or any scientist say they know with absolute certainty the sky is falling (future “massive, uncontrollable wildfires”) and that we should only listen to a select group of New Mexico forest scientists, I am understandably skeptical and recognize their statements as a combination of knowledge, belief and a specific point of view, none of which acknowledges uncertainty. No one can be that certain about the future.
In forest management, science and management are inextricably linked. This inability to separate science (what we know) from management (what we should do) dominates U.S. Forest Service thinking and policy, confuses the public, muddles our understanding of forest science and starts in our forestry schools.
Forest management, any management, is an exercise in balancing costs, benefits, potential negative impacts and values. And management decisions depend on who makes the decisions.
Even with agreement on forest science, taxpayers could justifiably believe the costs of proposed cutting and burning are not worth the benefit (a reduction in fire risk) combined with the added risk and cost of another uncontrolled, prescribed fire. After reviewing U.S. Forest Service forest science, I believe the current risk of a forest fire is acceptable. I also realize that no matter what the Forest Service does, it can never eliminate the risk of forest fire. The only risk the Forest Service can eliminate is the risk associated with another uncontrolled, prescribed fire. That is easy: don’t light one.
I first experienced a controlled burn in the mid-1980s when the Forest Service started a planned 45-acre controlled burn in the Manzano Mountains. Within a little over an hour, the fire had expanded to 1,100 acres, my neighbors evacuated and we were on evacuation alert. Following local outrage, the Forest Service promised to review and improve their plans and protocols for controlled burns and never again burn in the spring when animals are nesting, conditions are dry, and spring winds are not only high but also highly variable and hard to predict.
And you can replay that response after every uncontrolled, prescribed fire for the past 40 years. The only difference is the Forest Service changed the terms from “controlled” burns to “prescribed” burns because control implied more control than officials actually had. A series of devastating uncontrolled, prescribed fires up to and including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire proves that new protocols fail.
Any other agency with this record would no longer exist. But the Forest Service is rewarded for failure. Who bore the costs of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire? The taxpayers. Has the service’s budget ever decreased because of their failures? Was a new agency created to manage our forests? No. In one of the best examples of institutional disincentive, the Forest Service budget is higher, much higher. Forest Service leaders use their failures to increase fear and funding. So far, it is working.
Now these same officials want to rush through National Environmental Policy Act requirements before allowing the public to evaluate their latest, best protocols for controlling prescribed burns using only an environmental assessment. It does not provide the risk of a wildfire (not just words but risk); the cost and risk reduction resulting from their proposed actions; a thorough analysis of all alternatives including ignition control and reliance on defensible space around homes and communities; and, yes, the cost associated with accepting the current risk — not in words, in numbers. Realize, the risk from forest fires and the risk of an uncontrolled, prescribed burn will never be zero.
Paul Davis lives in Durango, Colo., and lost his home to a forest fire in the Manzano Mountains.