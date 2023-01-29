I’m a hydrologist. No one in New Mexico has ever suggested hydrologists set water policy. Hydrologists have a role informing the public and policy makers about what we know and the potential consequences of alternative policies for water management. We also have an obligation to be transparent and honest about uncertainties and our absolute inability to predict the future. We do complex simulations to inform decision makers, but these are not predictions. They are best guesses based on limited information and assumptions about the future.

Other hydrologists will have other best guesses. They are not predictions and not science. So when I hear any hydrologist or any scientist say they know with absolute certainty the sky is falling (future “massive, uncontrollable wildfires”) and that we should only listen to a select group of New Mexico forest scientists, I am understandably skeptical and recognize their statements as a combination of knowledge, belief and a specific point of view, none of which acknowledges uncertainty. No one can be that certain about the future.

In forest management, science and management are inextricably linked. This inability to separate science (what we know) from management (what we should do) dominates U.S. Forest Service thinking and policy, confuses the public, muddles our understanding of forest science and starts in our forestry schools.

Paul Davis lives in Durango, Colo., and lost his home to a forest fire in the Manzano Mountains.

