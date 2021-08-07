Senior year, here I come.

In March 2020, like many college students, I was preparing to go on spring break. Instead, I ended up packing my dorm and coming home to Santa Fe. The coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.
Everyone was unsure what would come next.
My university had sent out an announcement that spring break would be extended but things were worsening quickly, and we all had a feeling that we would not be coming back. I trusted this feeling and packed up my dorm room. I wanted to be ready for the worst. In Texas — I attend a small liberal arts college in Austin — people ran to stores to stock up. I could only imagine what home was like.
Before leaving, I called my mom asking what she needed; I packed water filters and disinfectants. I had never driven more than an hour by myself — just on the highway in Austin, not even from Santa Fe to Albuquerque. Suddenly, my sophomore year of college, I found myself driving almost 700 miles across states to get home. I still haven’t been back on campus.
Instead, as the pandemic worsened, my university started online learning. I finished my sophomore year online, and although I struggled, it was manageable.
In fall 2020, I was given the choice to go back to campus. But I would have been returning to lock myself in a dorm to attend online school. I was worried about going back to school and being far from my family during the pandemic. My family members were susceptible, and I was concerned about going to school and returning home and possibly getting my family members sick.
I decided to stay home. I did not want to put my family at risk.
Today I am preparing to return to campus for my senior year. And I’m nervous. When I signed up for housing, my school still had restrictions in place. They remained until last month. The rules were meant to stay until the end of my senior year. I was going to go back to campus, but I was still going to wear my mask and be socially distanced.
Now my university is pushing for students to return without restrictions. If we get 60 percent of students and 60 percent of staff vaccinated, we will go back to a normal in-person model.
My small university in Austin doesn’t have much of a social life. But down the road is the University of Texas. Of course, most of our students are attending the parties there. Many of our students make use of the fun Austin social life down on Sixth Street — a pot of germs. Students at my university will be going to parties at the University of Texas, and they will be barhopping on Sixth Street. Then they will come onto my campus without masks and without being distanced. We will inevitably get sick.
The university also has a high number of students from abroad and a high number of students who can afford spring break in Mexico or Europe or wherever else. Students will be bringing a host of new germs onto campus. We will not be protected.
No masks also means issues for those of us who want to come home and visit our families. It causes a lot of stress because we are faced with coming home and possibly getting our families sick or not seeing our families at all. In New Mexico, we are used to caring for our vulnerable communities, and in other states, that is simply not the case. Not having restrictions at my university in Texas means I cannot protect my family in New Mexico.
In addition, the people who do not have health insurance are not being taken care of if the university reopens. Some of our students cannot afford to get sick. By not having restrictions, the university is failing to care for its lower-income community.
I am terrified as I prepare to head into my senior year. I do not feel safe on a campus without restrictions. I fear I will again be packing up my dorm to come home in 2021 because of a growing pandemic. Worse, I fear that if I come home, I will possibly be bringing a new infectious disease tied to me. I fear I will not be able to see my grandmother, and I fear that if I do see her, I will be getting her sick.
Senior year, here I come.
