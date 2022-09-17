Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series of articles about Food and Hunger in Northern New Mexico.

Much has been written about the problem of childhood hunger and the importance of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the lives of children and their families. This attention is entirely appropriate in that, indeed, hunger among children is an acute problem. According to data provided by Santa Fe County, more than 120,000 (almost one-quarter) of children in New Mexico are food insecure.

However, often overlooked is the crisis of hunger in seniors (those age 60 years old and older), both in Santa Fe and nationally. Also often overlooked is the importance of supplemental food to seniors. Food supplements can come from a variety of sources including food banks like The Food Depot, or from churches or other charities. Most often, however, food supplements come from SNAP, what we once knew as food stamps. This program is so important in the lives of food-insecure people that food banks and other charities often offer assistance to ensure qualified people are enrolled.

Stephen Pollack is a real estate broker at Sotheby’s in Santa Fe. Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., is a health services researcher, formerly with Academy Health, whose expertise is in poverty, health and hunger. Both are members of Policy Advisory Committee of The Food Depot in Santa Fe.

