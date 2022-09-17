Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series of articles about Food and Hunger in Northern New Mexico.
Much has been written about the problem of childhood hunger and the importance of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the lives of children and their families. This attention is entirely appropriate in that, indeed, hunger among children is an acute problem. According to data provided by Santa Fe County, more than 120,000 (almost one-quarter) of children in New Mexico are food insecure.
However, often overlooked is the crisis of hunger in seniors (those age 60 years old and older), both in Santa Fe and nationally. Also often overlooked is the importance of supplemental food to seniors. Food supplements can come from a variety of sources including food banks like The Food Depot, or from churches or other charities. Most often, however, food supplements come from SNAP, what we once knew as food stamps. This program is so important in the lives of food-insecure people that food banks and other charities often offer assistance to ensure qualified people are enrolled.
SNAP is the governmental program that supplies funding for food to individuals, not directly but in the form of vouchers that can be redeemed at participating grocery stores. According to the Food Research & Action Center, of the approximately 93,000 eligible seniors in New Mexico, only 40 percent participate in SNAP. SNAP matters for older adults. To learn more about how to close the gap on senior SNAP participation, go to frac.org.
But SNAP does not completely fill the hunger gap for seniors. A recent Food Research & Action Center survey found that throughout this nation, seniors often did not have enough SNAP benefits or other financial resources to cover food and other basic needs. This meant seniors needed to make trade-offs between buying food or paying for medicine, for example. And even that heart-wrenching trade-off was often not enough to give them sufficient resources for the food they needed.
Insufficient financial resources force seniors to compromise on food quality — buying less nutritious but cheaper food — or on food quantity, buying less food than they really needed.
According to the research center, nationwide 9.5 percent of the more than 45 million households with seniors are food insecure. This is true in Santa Fe as well — that number increases to 10.8 percent in New Mexico.
Hunger is real; the need is great. Santa Fe is a generous community, and Santa Feans respond to needs. We urge readers to respond to this need by educating themselves and their family, friends and neighbors about the severity of hunger among our community’s seniors. Take action by donating to nonprofit organizations addressing this crisis, and let your elected officials know that hunger among New Mexico’s seniors is unacceptable.
Stephen Pollack is a real estate broker at Sotheby’s in Santa Fe. Gerry Fairbrother, Ph.D., is a health services researcher, formerly with Academy Health, whose expertise is in poverty, health and hunger. Both are members of Policy Advisory Committee of The Food Depot in Santa Fe.