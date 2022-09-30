Big Tech reform is needed. From privacy protections to anti-trust measures, the U.S. Senate is absolutely right to take action to protect U.S. consumers.

And, perhaps even more importantly, New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján is absolutely right to insist that the scramble to take on Big Tech doesn’t compromise online safety or our democracy.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, S.B. 2992, the leading tech reform bill in the U.S. Senate, includes many needed reforms. But it also includes language that would make it harder for online platforms to regulate or remove hate speech or misinformation. That is unacceptable and must be addressed.

