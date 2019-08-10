The arrest of Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Española is a gross disrespect of the law — which he took an oath to uphold — and of the people of New Mexico (“Española senator files not guilty plea in DWI case,” Aug. 3).
Sen. Martinez’s actions are becoming a common practice, which constituents, regardless of party affiliation, are seeing too often. We make bad decisions, and we learn from our mistakes. We hope Sen. Martinez has learned his lesson.
There is a different side to this argument that has not had any commentary or response — from the Boys & Girls Clubs.
What is the response of the Boys & Girls Clubs to a politician charged with driving under the influence, wearing their official organizations logo? The Santa Fe club is the closest one to Martinez’s area, and nothing has been mentioned by the organization because of Martinez’s political allies.
Since its introduction in 1860 in Hartford, Conn., by three women — Elizabeth Hammersley and sisters Mary and Alice Goodwin — the organization has provided a place for boys and, starting in the 1990s, girls. The organization has a long list of celebrities who attribute some of their success to being Boys & Girls Club members. The organization claims that its national membership, as of Feb. 27, 2018, includes 61 percent boys and 39 percent girls.
It’s revolting to see Martinez as an intoxicated politician, violating the law while wearing a shirt with the official logo of the Boys & Girls Clubs. The organization has fought long and hard to keeps its doors open for its members.
What right does Martinez have to blemish the integrity of the Boys & Girls Clubs? There has been no comment from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, of which Martinez is a supporter. There was no response from Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, who is the director of the local organization. Is it ethical for friendship to intervene in this situation? It is a shame Santa Fe City Councilor Abeyta refuses to speak out against the actions of Martinez and protect the organization’s integrity.
New Mexicans have concerns about the shirt Martinez was wearing when arrested. There ought to be an apology to the Boys & Girls Clubs by Martinez.
When will New Mexico politicians be held accountable for their actions? Their sworn duty is to uphold the law and protect the public and the public’s interest. It is critical to support these obligations when it involves an organization that is a front-line warrior in providing kids a place to go other than the streets. The most annoying issue is not the lack of accountability; it is the lack of consideration for the law and the lives of New Mexicans — on and off the road. We demand an apology, which is long overdue.
Roger M. Rael is from Raton and is a concerned citizen for Santa Fe’s future.