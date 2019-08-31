The Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce is an organization that focuses on economic development and job creation through businesses that produce, promote and/or use clean energy. Because we like to advocate for organizations that embrace the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit, we are always supportive when the rare opportunities arise in our state to realize these types of successes.
New Mexico’s potential for producing renewable energy is widely recognized as one of, if not the, greatest of all the states in the country. The opportunity for exporting that energy could also be enormous with the responsible addition of transmission capabilities.
The town of Clovis is geographically positioned to allow it to be the power transmission hub of the Western U.S., potentially a huge economic and renewable energy win for our state. However, recent actions taken at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission are causing some concern for those of us striving for growth in sustainable business.
In April, I attended a hearing to comment on my opposition to a recommended decision that would have reversed a previous PRC approval allowing the Public Service Company of New Mexico, via the BB2 transmission line, to service the Facebook facility in Los Lunas.
Not only did public comment get skipped over, but the ensuing 5-0 vote asked Facebook to pay an additional $40 million more than called for in the previous approval. This creates a chilling effect for a company that is planning investments of more than $1 billion in our state. We can only guess how many other companies were following Facebook’s lead, saw the unpredictable business environment of New Mexico and decided to look elsewhere.
And now, the PRC appears to be attempting to dismantle the Energy Transition Act. Not only does this act place New Mexico in a position to lead the way toward carbon-free electric generation, inject $40 million for economic relief and save PNM customers approximately $80 million in the first year, it also represents a changing environment in the Roundhouse. A lawsuit has been filed by an environmental group, too, challenging the act’s constitutional soundness.
Watching the nearly two years of hard work by environmental groups, legislators and the Public Service Company of New Mexico to move together to a radical center and come up with this piece of legislation was inspiring. This has created an encouraging precedent for the future of a state that has abundant renewable energy resources. Energy transition is a necessary component in fighting climate change, and we as a state are positioned to be a leader. It is disheartening to see all of this hard work and movement in the direction of sustainability getting torpedoed.
Glenn Schiffbauer is executive director of the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce.