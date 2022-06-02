In response to the editorial (“Closing off the outdoors — sad but necessary,” Our View, May 29), I agree that sacrifice for the common good is needed, but the idea that humans must stay out of the wild altogether gave me pause.
Yes, there are many ways human activity can cause fires — wildfires have even started from bike frames and pedals colliding with rocks. But what’s so dangerous about a human simply walking on a trail, not engaging in any other activity? The problem, of course, is that some humans can’t be trusted not to smoke, make campfires despite bans, or otherwise behave carelessly or selfishly. And accidents happen.
So, given the severity of the drought, the wind and how thin-spread firefighting resources already are, I reluctantly agree that the current closures make sense (and I wonder, how many more children will die before we apply this same logic to guns?).
That said, the closures and your editorial are a sad indication of how far removed from the wild mainstream culture is. For some of us, being in nature is more than a favorite pastime. Nature is not just somewhere we go for adventure, it is where we go for sanity. It is where we feel most at home, where we know we truly belong.
I appreciate that you mention other things we need to do to prevent more fires, but we need to go much, much further. I’m surprised the piece didn’t mention actions to mitigate climate change, which is obviously fueling these megafires. Beyond addressing climate change, we need to address our lifestyle of overconsumption.
Solar and wind power, while important in the short term, still require extractive industry, with the utilization of resources and creation of waste at levels beyond what can be renewed and processed by the Earth.
Yes, we could and should make these processes more environmentally sound. But without more radical changes, the inevitable outcome of our high-tech, high-consumption lifestyle will be continued environmental degradation. I agree we need a common purpose to navigate the current crisis in which we find ourselves, which is an ecological and cultural crisis much bigger than these devastating fires. Beyond finding solidarity in giving up grilling and fireworks while looking for other ways to entertain ourselves, and beyond greenwashed “solutions,” I suggest we find common purpose in working together to truly return to a right relationship with the Earth and with one another.
We can do it. Yes we can. Yes we must.
Alexi Charter lives in Santa Fe, where she spends much of her free time deepening her relationship with the wild lands of the Southwest.