Growing up in one of the poorest, least-educated counties in New Mexico with parents who never graduated from college, I noticed how vital a degree is to ensuring a successful life. My mom earned her GED and went through a medical assistant program. My dad works in the service industry.

Early on, I made the personal decision to go to college. I saw that others in the community who got an education beyond high school were able to own their homes, have meaningful jobs and support their family.

In a community in which more than 22 percent of the population is experiencing poverty, food insecurity and unemployment, greater access to education and training can ensure a brighter future. By 2030, nearly three out of every four jobs will require a college degree. New Mexicans see a return on investment of 151 percent on advanced training and education. Compared to workers without a degree, college graduates here see an average pay bump of $17,000. That’s significant, considering the median household income in Deming is $32,251.

