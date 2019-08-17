Santa Fe is, again, in the news for having been named the second-most popular destination in the nation, 14th in the world. One might find this fantastic, even hallucinatory, but let us consider how and why we find ourselves here.
In her introduction to Santa Fe: Its 400th Year, put out by The New Mexican on its 400th anniversary, Carmella Padilla, one of our best historians and writers, speaks of what is central to Santa Fe and why we love it: its sense of place. This recalls that National Geographic gave us its award for sense of place in 2017 — us, out of all the world.
One aspect of sense of place has made itself central to the near future, the proposed Vladem Contemporary museum. We have read the museum is a generous godsend for a bursting museum system; a tasteful container for contemporary art that will demonstrate that Santa Fe is up to date; that it will bring economic fertility to the surrounding area; that it will serve as a bridge between the historic areas and the Railyard; that it will greet tourists with a vision of modernity; that it is distinguished contemporary architecture, visionary and extroverted, and will bring in passengers from the Rail Runner into the city.
Some of this may even be true, but there are other considerations. Such highly contemporary architecture could be built in California, New York, Mexico City, France, Illinois. What it does not speak of is Santa Fe or Northern New Mexico. Its sense of place is anywhere, but we are not anywhere.
There are also those who speak of Santa Fe as “magical,” special, unique; to the degree it is, it is because of a set of judgments that began in 1912 with the decision not to continue copying the Midwest to prove how American we were; rather to stress what was ours, what was unique.
It was also observed about the proposed museum, that the building, once an archive, has as its sign, “A nation that forgets its past has no future.” The Vladem is not an exclusive concern — the downtown; other proposed tall, new buildings on Pacheco Street; four-story apartment buildings near Cordova Road; the careless attempt to give the entrance to our city to the Flying J truck stop, all speak of a lack of understanding of sense of place.
Once such a thing is lost — and it is what brings visitors to Santa Fe, more than any other quality whether the sky, the outdoors, or the art — it is lost forever.
Consider that the only city that outranked ours in the list of most popular was Charleston, S.C., a city that has gone to extraordinary lengths to preserve itself and its sense of place, to the degree that every city employee is trained in the absolute importance of maintaining that sense of place.
While a city may change, must change to remain vital, if a city such as ours loses its sense of place, we lose the reason we live here, move here, and the basis of employment of some 14,000 people throughout the city.
This is not a screed against the Vladem, but that proposed building stands as a focus for the loss of sense of place, a loss like unto the Midwestern architecture that convinced the East that we deserved to be a state in 1912. Each had and has nothing to do with what we are. Once that is lost, it cannot be returned. True is second and 14th. False is just false.
John Pen La Farge is president of the Old Santa Fe Association board.