When schools are open, we benefit from the services schools provide: education, child abuse reporting, hot meals, a parent is able to work and the socioemotional development of the child.
These are benefits recognized in a recent article on Medpage Today, by Vladimir Kogan, Ph.D., associate professor of political science at Ohio State University, and Dr. Vinay Prasad, MPH, associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
After studying and discussing the issue of whether to open schools to a full, in-class curriculum, they reached the conclusion that schools should be open, as that would “result in the least amount of human harm and suffering over the long haul. When it comes to pandemics, there are no winners. Opening schools means we lose less.”
Their conclusions were reached after evaluating numerous studies from around the world. The just-released Sweden study included 2 million kids who attended school from March to June and were not required to wear masks. Of that number, 15 developed severe COVID-19 and required intensive care unit treatment, but none died. Four had comorbid conditions.
In a German study, the authors failed to find any increase in cases due to schools being open. The authors conclude, "The benefits of their closures do not outweigh the costs."
A North Carolina study examined teacher and student outcomes between August to October 2020. The schools were open for hybrid in-person learning with mask, sanitation practices and social distancing. During this time, the general population had an infection rate of 1 to 2 per 1,000 residents. However, only 32 students and teachers were infected. The conclusion reached by Kogan and Prasad is that “schools are remarkably safe.”
We at Adelante Now Educational Foundation commissioned a statewide poll conducted by Brian Sanderoff with Research and Polling Inc. to test public opinion of parents, grandparents and guardians regarding opening schools for the 2021 school year. Among the findings, the poll shows that:
- 52 percent believe the local school board should be the decision-maker as to when to reopen public schools for in-person learning, while 30 percent believe the decision should rest with state governmental leaders.
- 66 percent believe schools should be opened completely or opened, at least, on a hybrid model or for in-person learning, while only 25 percent believe schools should remain closed to in-person learning.
The future of our state will be determined by how we educate our children from kindergarten through the senior year of high school. It is imperative we open our schools immediately, even if it is on a hybrid model. We are confident the leadership of our school districts can ensure a safe reopening of our schools as we continue to battle this disastrous virus.
School closures have damaged student learning, and as a result, school enrollment has dropped, with wealthier families opting for private schools and home schooling for their children. Lower enrollment in public schools will impact public funding and causes reputational damage to the public educational system. Politicians, local health authorities and educators need to consider the harm they are doing to public support for public education and the difficulty in approving future education tax increases.
Public schools have served to lift people out of poverty, to move closer toward equality of opportunity. With wealthier families choosing to leave the public system for a better education for their children, it further serves to divide and weaken our social matrix between the haves and have-nots and has a deleterious effect on the future of a generation of our children.
Conclusions based on experience and science say open.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.