The recent article in the Science on the Hill series in The New Mexican (“Pair of NASA missions will help planetary defense,” May 23) by Los Alamos scientist Wendy Caldwell was an interesting description of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s contribution to a NASA expedition to the metallic asteroid 16 Psyche, in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
In this article it was stated, regarding asteroid impacts on our Earth, that: “Perhaps the most commonly known event was the Chicxulub impact, which wiped out the dinosaurs about 65 million years ago, changing Earth’s environment forever.” There are two errors in this sentence: 1) The Chicxulub impact, so named for the small town near the impact crater in the Yucatán of Mexico, has now been precisely dated at 66 million years ago; and 2) The dinosaurs were not “wiped out” by this asteroid impact.
The story of this 6-mile-diameter asteroid’s impact, coincident with the end-Cretaceous mass extinction of life on Earth, has indeed become “commonly known,” and the claim that this event caused the extinction of all nonavian dinosaurs on Earth has also become a much-repeated falsehood.
The truth is that in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico, dinosaur fossils have been documented to be present in the Ojo Alamo sandstone formation that is Paleocene in age, a few hundred thousand years younger than the 66 million-year-old end-Cretaceous asteroid-impact event. In other words, some dinosaurs survived the asteroid impact event. I hasten to add that I am not picking on Caldwell; she is not a geologist and would not know exactly when the impact occurred or that the “commonly known” story that all dinosaurs were “wiped out” by an asteroid impact is untrue.
For those interested, the unequivocal evidence for post-impact dinosaurs may be found in two peer-reviewed papers: 1) “Dinosaurs that did not die: Evidence for Paleocene dinosaurs in the Ojo Alamo Sandstone, San Juan Basin, New Mexico,” 2002, by Fassett, Zielenski and Budahn in Geological Society of America Special Paper 356, and 2) “New geochronologic and stratigraphic evidence confirms the Paleocene age of the dinosaur-bearing Ojo Alamo Sandstone and Animas Formation in the San Juan Basin, New Mexico and Colorado,” 2009, by Fassett in Palaeontologia Electronica, Vol. 12, Issue 1; 3A: 146p.
Part of the reason why the “commonly known” falsehood that all dinosaurs became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous Period is still being promulgated is largely due to a coterie of vertebrate paleontologists refusing to accept the fact that some dinosaurs survived the end-Cretaceous impact event and lived on for as much as a few hundred thousand years after that event occurred.
The extinction of the dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous has been a near-sacred paradigm for vertebrate paleontologists that they are loathe to abandon, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Old paradigms die hard, but it is well past time for this one to go.