After many years of debate, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments on a proposed 10-mile buffer zone to protect the Chaco Culture National Historical Park from oil and gas development. The comment deadline recently was extended to May 6.
Unfortunately, the 10-mile limit has no basis in fact, but is merely based on emotion and innuendo. Leading the charge against oil and gas drilling is the San Juan Citizens Alliance, the Four Corner’s own Green Peace. Here is a response to the concerns raised by the alliance and others in opposition to development.
Protecting cultural resources: There is a perception that if a company has a lease from the BLM, it can drill wherever it wants, with little regard for archeological sites. That is false. Prior to any surface disturbance, an oil company must commission an archeological survey to identify sites. Even a single pottery shard can cause the relocation of an entire well pad. In short, the risk of desecrating a significant site is practically nonexistent.
Protecting sacred lands: The alliance website claims that over two-dozen tribes (most located nowhere near Chaco Canyon) hold the region as sacred. As a result, they want to protect the area from the impact of modern human development, preserving it for “the old way.” However, the area already has modern homes with electricity and water wells, and the residents drive their cars to town and back, all of which takes energy. Thus, the “old way” and the “modern way” already live in harmony in the area, and modern well sites will be no more intrusive than the existing homes and activity. You can’t enjoy the comforts of modern life without energy. You can’t have it both ways.
Protecting the air: The alliance claims emissions from oil operations are toxic and cause cancer and respiratory problems. If such implications were true, you would expect that with many thousands of wells, respiratory disease and cancer rates in San Juan County would exceed the national average. But according to the cancer.gov website, San Juan County is at 90 percent of the national average in cancer deaths per capita, and 65 percent of the national average in lung and bronchus deaths. Finally, Farmington was named by the World Health Organization as having some of the cleanest air in the country. The bottom line is that nobody living near a well site in the San Juan Basin (that would be most of us) is in danger from the emissions.
Protecting the water: There is a never-ending perception that fracking threatens water supplies. The Heartland Institute documented 21 independent studies that all determined that fracking does not directly impact groundwater. This conclusion is substantiated by a 2015 report published by the Obama administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.
Protecting the Anasazi structures: Concern has been voiced about vibrations from the frack jobs possibly damaging the cliff dwellings. Again, that is an emotionally driven opinion without any basis in fact. A frack job measures in at approximately minus-2 on the Richter scale (cannot be felt at the surface), while a large truck rumbling by can measure up to a plus-3. The Chaco Canyon ruins are in far more danger from the cars and trucks coming and going than from fracking.
Local Natives oppose drilling: Much Indigenous support for a larger buffer zone come from tribes and or Native Americans who don’t live anywhere near Chaco Canyon. Conversely, there are numerous Navajo allottees who “own” land inside the buffer zone and whose rights to develop that land would be harmed by this unnecessarily large setback requirement. These locals are opposed to any buffer zone that would hinder their right to lease their lands for responsible development. In addition, thousands of Native Americans who work in the energy industry in the Four Corners will benefit from future activity.
In summary, I agree with the desire to protect our cultural resources. However, the 10-mile buffer zone is overkill that will render worthless hundreds of thousands of acres of mineral rights in the area. Hopefully the regulators will focus on the facts and will ultimately reduce the buffer to a more reasonable area.