Calls to reorganize the Department of Game and Fish are welcome. A newly defined mission that mandates cooperation with the scientific community and is inclusive of all components of biodiversity is imperative.

Recent focus on Game and Fish by the Legislature has only highlighted divergent expectations of conservationists and some rural residents. Here, I point out other troubles due to Game and Fish’s deliberate alienation of scientific partners.

During my 45-year career in wildlife conservation, I have witnessed how the department regressed from one of the most innovative state wildlife operations (Share with Wildlife, Nongame Program) to an agency that roadblocks research, impedes training initiatives and sours partners. I risk mentioning our experience, out of several I am aware of, knowing that challenging a regulatory agency is dicey business. It’s past time for change in this agency.

Joseph Cook is a distinguished and regents professor of biology and curator of mammals, Museum of Southwestern Biology, University of New Mexico. He was raised in Silver City and resides outside of Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community