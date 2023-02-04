Calls to reorganize the Department of Game and Fish are welcome. A newly defined mission that mandates cooperation with the scientific community and is inclusive of all components of biodiversity is imperative.
Recent focus on Game and Fish by the Legislature has only highlighted divergent expectations of conservationists and some rural residents. Here, I point out other troubles due to Game and Fish’s deliberate alienation of scientific partners.
During my 45-year career in wildlife conservation, I have witnessed how the department regressed from one of the most innovative state wildlife operations (Share with Wildlife, Nongame Program) to an agency that roadblocks research, impedes training initiatives and sours partners. I risk mentioning our experience, out of several I am aware of, knowing that challenging a regulatory agency is dicey business. It’s past time for change in this agency.
After delaying our scientific permit by six months last year, as strange as it sounds, Game and Fish officials finally determined that research on mammals by the University of New Mexico is not “bona fide scientific research.” When it comes to research on wild mammals, the University of New Mexico is recognized internationally as a scientific leader, having built the second largest specimen collection on Earth. Our research program has been the authoritative source for critical information on game and nongame mammal species.
Assembling a world-class research unit in New Mexico is challenging and required cooperation with Game and Fish from the very beginning with UNM professors James Findley (1955-1992), Terry Yates (1978-2007) and continuing with my current program. Specimens and field data form an essential library of mammal diversity critical for conservation, management, innovation and teaching.
The mammal collection is the basis for more than 100 peer-reviewed publications annually — the “bona fide scientific research” that is the foundation for wildlife biology in our state. One example is groundbreaking UNM work on hantavirus, a deadly viral disease that flows from wild mammals to people. In the 1990s, that research was facilitated with full backing from the Department of Game and Fish.
Unfortunately, the department has become an obstacle to science-based solutions to pressing wildlife-related problems such as disease spillover from wildlife, climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss and other issues of societal concern. The department remains the home to excellent managers and biologists, but leadership discounts the importance of science at a time when thoughtful solutions are desperately needed.
A couple of recent examples include: Hindering UNM research on forever chemicals contamination (e.g., PFAS) in birds and mammals of south-central New Mexico, with dire implications for human health. (Preliminary data suggest “off the chart” PFAS loads in wildlife.) Arbitrarily changing scientific permits that have been in place for decades, significantly hampering our ability to monitor wild mammals when SARS-CoV-2 is known to be moving from humans into wildlife species. Other wildlife pathogens, including chronic wasting disease, are ineffectively monitored.
Understanding the complex responses of wildlife to changing land use and environments in New Mexico depends on an all-hands-on-deck approach if we hope to avoid the worst-case scenarios. All state agencies must engage, cooperate and be in the mix of finding solutions, rather than limiting the ability of scientists to do their jobs. We have too little time and too few resources to dither — New Mexicans deserve better.
While New Mexico’s Department of Game and Fish de-emphasized its nongame program over the past decade, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Texas and others actively expanded excellent science-based programs. Collaborative solutions that leverage existing expertise and biodiversity infrastructure in New Mexico could help us navigate the profound changes now impacting our rich natural heritage.
Joseph Cook is a distinguished and regents professor of biology and curator of mammals, Museum of Southwestern Biology, University of New Mexico. He was raised in Silver City and resides outside of Santa Fe.