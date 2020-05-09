Education in the Santa Fe Public Schools has been actively reinvented every school day since mid-March. Educators, families and students have been working together under unprecedented circumstances. There’s no question that it’s been a challenge, but it’s also been an amazing community effort to evolve quickly and equitably institute remote learning and a whole new way of doing education.
We are excited to provide a glimpse at what has been accomplished, largely made possible by Santa Fe County’s voters, who have generously supported the Educational Technology Note and made technology access possible for students across the spectrum. Without this, the district would still be struggling to place technology at students’ fingertips. We are tremendously grateful for our community’s investment in digital learning.
The district’s efforts began with completion of its pandemic manual in mid-March, weeks ahead of any requirement by the New Mexico Public Education Department. Our plan focuses on the most critical academic standards and skills and making sure that students stay up to date.
We are now seeing that teachers and students are getting better at working through the challenges of remote teaching and learning. They are building community and working with social and emotional issues through activities like shared story times, dancing and movement, spirit week and regular check-ins.
An amazing 96 percent of students can access the internet and, for the 4 percent with accessibility issues, the district and city have partnered to have Wi-Fi locations around town. Younger students who don’t have access to the internet have been provided with learning packets; for secondary students, teachers make assignments for completion offline, reviewing them through phone visits and text messaging.
Each morning, teachers work in digital platforms, connecting students and communicating with parents about remote-learning activities. In the afternoon, teachers hold office hours to support students’ individual and small-group learning needs. Students and parents with digital-learning issues can call 467-HELP for assistance.
Special education staff hold individualized meetings telephonically or through online video conferencing and collaborate with the general education team to identify and deliver appropriate accommodations and modifications so students can learn.
Bilingual students are receiving essential communications and have resources in both Spanish and English, with bilingual school models continuing and students having options for demonstrating knowledge and skills.
Support for families and caregivers includes outreach by counselors, social workers, teachers and nurses and referrals to local behavioral health partners.
The district is laser-focused on our seniors, who are experiencing a heart-wrenching disruption to their senior year. They must be ready for the challenges ahead, which is one reason why we are continuing with A to F grading rather than switching to a pass/fail system. This allows seniors to improve their GPA rankings and qualify for scholarships. Graduation assessment requirements include options like portfolios, capstone projects, project-based learning, and work study and community-based projects.
This is truly a moment of wide community partnership. We thank the greater Santa Fe community for its willingness to keep students healthy and able to learn. We know that together we can fill gaps, be a strong presence for families and meet immediate needs.
Student nutrition is one valiant effort that truly stands out and a need that continues in our community. We appreciate the hard work of our incredible community nonprofits and partners, and, most of all, our dedicated staff who are ensuring meals are handed out regularly while keeping everyone safe.
The mantra that everything’s impossible until you do it most aptly applies. Our community’s accomplishments and achievements stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to our students, their families and the wonderful community that surrounds us all. We are deeply grateful.
