With the holiday season impending and coronavirus cases exceeding 13 million, it’s clear things won’t be the same for many years to come. As a result of the pandemic, things have been difficult for everyone, and we should use this time to think and reinvent the way we think about and celebrate holidays.
Santa Fe Public Schools and the public school system in general are missing the opportunity to reimagine the school calendar to accommodate cultural and religious diversity.
I grew up practicing Hinduism because my parents are Indian immigrants who also grew up Hindu. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest Hindu holidays. As Diwali was approaching earlier this month, I realized that in the age of a pandemic, my personal celebrations won’t be much different. In previous years, my family would light divaas (clay oil lamps), create rangoli (patterns on the floor using colored sand) and do Lakshmi Puja (an offering made to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Hindu households and businesses to pray for wealth and prosperity in the future).
But we never celebrated Diwali to the full extent as it is marked in India. When I think about past Diwalis, I remember being cooped up in my room doing homework. Even when I was in elementary school, I couldn’t celebrate much because most of my days had been spent at school. I realized that Muslims have to go through the same thing during Eid al-Fitr, and so do Jewish people during Passover.
The New Mexican public school system only caters to the majority, which isn’t bad per se, because it makes sense to cater to the largest group of people. However, in the process of doing so, it reveals a cultural and religious blindspot within the system by failing to promote diversity on the school calendar by singling out the minorities. Although Kwanzaa and Hanukkah are included in winter break, the calendar fails to include holidays from other major religions such as Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism. Many local districts also don’t include time off for Pueblo feast days or other religious holidays marked by local Indigenous people.
This creates an educational barrier for minority students because they are forced to choose between religious obligations and academic responsibilities. Even though only 4 percent of the New Mexican population is affiliated with a non-Christian faith, those 4 percent still deserve to be recognized for our cultural holidays. Like the majority, students with unique cultural and religious backgrounds should be allowed to celebrate their holidays without worrying about school in the same way Christians are able to celebrate Christmas.
That being said, I acknowledge the complexity of the process of creation for a school calendar.
It’s not easy to create a school calendar that includes a sufficient number of instructional hours while also giving holidays off. However, there is room for serious improvement. Though it will be difficult and require change, it’s possible to restructure the school calendar in a way that promotes inclusivity and diversity of the student body and staff, even if it means breaking the traditional norms.
