We don’t know what we don’t know. Three years ago, I was elected to serve on Roswell school board and currently serve as board president. Because of my training and experience — I have been in education for more than 15 years as an educator and advocate — I bring expertise on student learning, understanding data, the need for quality teacher training and alignment among the three.

Yet, as a newly elected board member, I didn’t know what I didn’t know. Elected school board members have very specific duties they are required to do. One of these is approving budgets. The only budget I felt I had expertise in was my family’s. Outside of that, I came to my position as board member with no consistent training or experience with finance documents, balance transfers, budgets by departments or schools, and all the in-between line items.

Although our district has an excellent finance and leadership team, I want to feel confident in my training and understanding as part of my board responsibilities. Board members across the state come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, which is essential for serving our communities. However, sometimes there are gaps in our knowledge base, which can trickle to gaps in vision, discussion and votes.

Hope Morales is executive director of TeachPlus New Mexico and serves as president of the Roswell school board.