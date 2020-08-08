Native peoples have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus pandemic. This crisis has magnified the inequities in education, health and livelihood that exist in our communities.
The students of the Institute of American Indian Arts experienced hardships in March when they had to abruptly leave campus, return to their home communities and complete their coursework online. In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, many returned to remote areas with unreliable internet, overcrowded housing, and food and economic insecurity.
IAIA is the birthplace of contemporary Native arts and is now in its 58th year. Our mission, to empower creativity and leadership in Native arts and cultures, has become even more crucial to the tribes and pueblos of New Mexico and the entire country.
You can help us help our students and our communities.
As we plan for the opening of the fall semester, our highest priority is the safety of the campus community. At the same time, we must still work to maximize student success. Accordingly, 70 percent of our fall semester classes will be offered exclusively online. I commend our faculty members for sacrificing most of their summer break to ready their courses for more refined and robust online delivery.
But some teaching and learning needs to take place face to face. Advanced studio arts, cinematic arts and performing arts classes will be held in person on campus for the first eight weeks of the semester so students will have access to our studios and specialized equipment. We will be mitigating risk by implementing safe practices, such as limiting enrollment, quarantining and/or testing students when they return to campus, contact tracing if needed, social distancing, and wearing facial masks and other personal protective equipment.
We have reduced on-campus tuition by 10 percent and 25 percent for online courses. We also will provide laptops, reimburse students for internet connectivity and data plans for cellphones, and provide emergency financial aid assistance to pay for rent, food, gas cards and vehicle repairs.
The pandemic has also increased the need for scholarships, which help our students stay in college and graduate. More than 80 percent of IAIA students are eligible for federal financial aid, but it doesn’t cover everything. A high percentage are first-generation college students with limited financial resources. IAIA does not participate in the federal student loan program because our goal is for students to graduate debt free. Thus, scholarships are crucial for student success.
I invite you to join the IAIA Foundation board of directors and our donors for IAIA’s annual scholarship event, Scholarships Shape Futures, which will be livestreamed from the IAIA campus at 5 p.m., Wednesday. The event will feature a live auction of magnificent art donated by our award-winning alumni artists, including Tony Abeyta, George Rivera, Jody Naranjo, the Gaussoin Family, Cliff Fragua, Shonto Begay, Marcus Amerman and David Bradley, just to name a few. The program also will include a live paddle call, student videos and celebrity cameos.
The event has raised $300,000 for scholarships over the past several years, which is our goal again this year. Please go to the Scholarship Event Page on the IAIA website (iaia.edu/liveevent) to register for the event, view and bid on the beautiful art pieces, and to join us for the livestreaming program Wednesday. Your support will make a tremendous difference for our students by reducing their financial distress and supporting their goals to graduate with a degree and return to serve their Native communities. Wado (thank you).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.