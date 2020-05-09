I try my best to stay at home, heeding social-distancing guidelines and writing freelance articles during the quarantine. But once a week, I board a city bus to go grocery shopping. I’ve noticed a change in the usual transaction. The bus driver doesn’t ask me for my $2 fare. The bus ride is free.
This may be among the more mundane changes happening in America since the COVID-19 outbreak, but it makes me reflect on the small changes that have been made and what else is possible.
It’s been evident for some time that transportation costs disproportionately burden low-income workers. They’re forced by housing costs to live on the outskirts of the city where public transportation is sparse and long commutes into the city by car or bus are costly. In 2016, the poorest Americans spent an average of 29 percent of their income on transportation. (You can read the study at itdp.org/2019/05/23/high-cost-transportation-united-states.)
It’s past time to rethink the relationship of workers to transportation costs; transportation should be treated as a civil right. Free public transportation needs to last after this pandemic. (More about this idea is available at protectcivilrights.org/pdf/docs/transportation/52846576-Where-We-Need-to-Go-A-Civil-Rights-Roadmap-for-Transportation-Equity.pdf.)
As I continue my ride, I don’t spend time studying my grocery shopping list. I’m thinking about how riding the bus has been a symbol of equity and social protest. We’ve all grown up seeing the grainy images of Rosa Parks riding in the front of the bus and the images of African Americans boycotting the buses until they could be treated with dignity in their commutes.
I look around at the other riders, thinking we are at a similar moment, questioning what economic equity looks like for all us, including those of us who struggle to get by.
The other riders on my bus this day are probably grocery store employees, retail and restaurant service workers. They may be personnel at the local hospital. They’re the task force of low- and moderate-wage workers called essential workers — a category that includes the bus driver, too — who face the most threat, performing tasks that keep this country going through the COVID-19 crisis.
Many of these workers have not been provided adequate safety gear; they lack adequate health insurance or paid sick leave; they’re not boosted by “hazard pay” that rewards the risk they take for the sake of the nation.
Congress has sent $1,200 checks to many Americans. But that is inadequate compensation for the fact unemployment has skyrocketed beyond levels we’ve ever seen, and it won’t be going down anytime soon. The stimulus check also doesn’t excuse that America hasn’t passed a federally guaranteed living wage, so that families have savings to protect them against emergencies before they happen.
Who else shares my ride? They’re probably low-income renters. Wages have stagnated, while rents have increased so dramatically that 10 million American renters spend half their income on housing. An estimated half a million Americans have fallen through the cracks into homelessness.
In the past few weeks, the federal government has halted evictions, encouraging landlords to seek alternatives before ruining lives. And since the pandemic, several cities — recognizing that the indigent spread the virus when they sleep in public spaces — have taken action to house huge numbers of them in motels and vacant buildings with rooms. That’s happening in Santa Fe.
But these problems of housing insecurity and homelessness have existed long before the COVID-19 outbreak. It should not have taken a pandemic for us to implement policies taking basic steps to humane solutions.
Many of the people on my bus ride must have children they don’t know what to do with while school is out. Where are essential workers supposed to put their kids? The conundrum underscores the need for inexpensive child care options for low-income parents who can suffer a personal emergency crisis at any given time, while child care costs average over $9,000 a year.
Many states have opened emergency child care facilities or expanded existing facilities. We need more government funding to transition emergency facilities into free or inexpensive post-pandemic facilities. It’s past time to pay our debt to the future by subsidizing universal early child care.
As I reach my stop, I think, it’s been quite a ride. Though it is full of people struggling in an emergency, I realize I am on a bus ride to the possible future of economic justice in America, where the nation has at least begun thinking about our basic needs and rights, given all of the faults the pandemic has exposed.
I see when I look around me that even this afternoon bus ride has required a level of cooperation. We have been respectful. We have kept the self-distancing protocol. The way we have behaved represents the need for society to become less competitive, moving toward a mutually cooperative ecosystem where everyone is protected, not only from pandemics, but from poverty, too.
