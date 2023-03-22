New Mexico is becoming a national leader in clean energy. Today, more than 20% of electricity generation in our state comes from wind energy. Demand for clean energy from corporations, local communities and consumers is driving new utility-scale and community solar installations across the state, providing a safe and low-cost source of clean energy to power our economy.
In 2021, renewable resources accounted for the largest share of New Mexico’s in-state electricity generation, about 36% of power from utility-scale (1 megawatt or larger) facilities, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For the first time, renewable energy contributed more to New Mexico’s in-state power supply than either coal or natural gas.
But we need to quickly accelerate this responsible transition away from fossil fuel generation to cleaner sources of energy with the right partners. If we work together to get clean energy right in New Mexico and Santa Fe, we can protect our environment, grow our economy, build stronger communities and provide new educational and career opportunities for our younger generations.
The clean-energy transition is well underway. Our nation leading Energy Transition Act strengthens New Mexico’s commitment to a clean-energy future by setting a statewide renewable-energy target, and Santa Fe County has established a goal of transitioning to 50% renewable energy.
With all this momentum and broad support for clean energy in the state and our community, I’m encouraged by the opportunity for a carefully planned and considered Rancho Viejo Solar project in Santa Fe County. This solar array would be the equivalent of 11,000 rooftop solar installations.
Besides delivering much needed renewable energy, the Rancho Viejo project will deliver significant economic benefits to Santa Fe County and its communities. Construction of the facility will create about 200 to 300 jobs during construction and will provide a welcomed economic infusion to local businesses. The project will also generate $7 million of new tax revenue for the county without need for new infrastructure or services in the area.
The developer, AES, has a long history of engaging with communities as true partners and has been working with neighbors, community members, Pueblo leaders and county officials over the past year. In response to community input, the company has made changes and updates to its project plans to address local concerns about site location, safety and emergency response as well as impacted views.
These were done while also completing studies and surveys to assess any community and environmental impacts. AES is also developing and funding a customized training program and response protocol with the local fire department and emergency responders to address safety concerns.
AES has invested in the funding of educational and workforce development programs to create new career and economic opportunities for younger generations of New Mexicans. AES partnered with Santa Fe YouthWorks to offer a workforce development program designed to train and prepare students for future work in solar installation. This investment in our people and community programs will create far reaching impact.
The Rancho Viejo project represents responsible and sustainable clean-energy development that reflects the values and aspirations of the Santa Fe community. We know that we can build a clean-energy future while protecting our beautiful environment.
We’ve run out of time. Climate disruption is no longer something we are trying to avoid in the future. We now experience it every day. Tackling our renewable energy needs cannot be done in dribs and drabs; we need big actions. Now. This is why the Santa Fe community should be saying ‘yes’ to clean energy projects like Rancho Viejo. This is who we need to be. Now.
Glenn Schiffbauer, a native New Mexican, is the executive director of the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce. It works to build a sustainable community of local businesses that are environmentally sound, economically viable and socially responsible through action, advocacy and education.