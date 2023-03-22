New Mexico is becoming a national leader in clean energy. Today, more than 20% of electricity generation in our state comes from wind energy. Demand for clean energy from corporations, local communities and consumers is driving new utility-scale and community solar installations across the state, providing a safe and low-cost source of clean energy to power our economy.

In 2021, renewable resources accounted for the largest share of New Mexico’s in-state electricity generation, about 36% of power from utility-scale (1 megawatt or larger) facilities, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For the first time, renewable energy contributed more to New Mexico’s in-state power supply than either coal or natural gas.

But we need to quickly accelerate this responsible transition away from fossil fuel generation to cleaner sources of energy with the right partners. If we work together to get clean energy right in New Mexico and Santa Fe, we can protect our environment, grow our economy, build stronger communities and provide new educational and career opportunities for our younger generations.

Glenn Schiffbauer, a native New Mexican, is the executive director of the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce. It works to build a sustainable community of local businesses that are environmentally sound, economically viable and socially responsible through action, advocacy and education.