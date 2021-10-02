Raúl Torrez, district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District of New Mexico (including Albuquerque and Bernalillo County), recently won a huge victory for the rule of law and against the operation of armed militias and local war lords in New Mexico.
Last summer, the New Mexico Civil Guard, a right-wing, armed militia group, sought to break up a protest and protect a statue of Juan de Oñate, a Spanish conquistador and governor of New Spain who, in 1599, led a massacre of 800 to 1,000 Acoma Indians and destroyed Acoma pueblo. Oñate sentenced all Acoma pueblo male survivors over age 25 to a life of slavery and cut off their toes (or one foot).
Torrez, a Democrat, is running to replace Hector Balderas as New Mexico’s attorney general when Balderas steps down next year due to term limitations.
Recently, Judge Elaine Lujan, District Court judge for the 2nd Judicial District Court, ruled Torrez could proceed with legal action against the New Mexico Civil Guard and enjoin the Civil Guard from organizing and operating in public as a military unit independent of New Mexico’s civil authority.
Judge Lujan dismissed the defense of Civil Guard members that they were merely exercising their right of free speech and association under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and their right to bear arms under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Republican Party officials have praised the Civil Guard and held a rally paying “special tribute” to them.
The founder of the New Mexico Civil Guard has a swastika tattoo and has served as the local “commander” of the New Confederate States of America.
Ensuring the public safety is the responsibility of the democratically elected government of New Mexico and its duly appointed agents — the New Mexico National Guard, the state police and the local police — not a group of self-proclaimed vigilantes.
The alternative is armed militias patrolling our streets, each with their own view of public order and likely facing other armed groups with different views.
We may disagree on how the democratically elected government of New Mexico protects the public safety, but the solution is at the ballot box, not at the barrel of a gun.
