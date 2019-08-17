Say it isn’t so, Michael! (Or, countdown to Santa Fe Bandstand 2020)

The 2019 edition of Santa Fe Bandstand is in the books, but I’m still savoring the memories. This longtime fan declares it the best Bandstand yet!
Over the course of eight weeks, stretching from June 19 through Aug. 10, my daughter, Shauna, my wife, Ginny, and I were treated to a scrumptious smorgasbord of sounds, from Americana to Zydeco. If it had a beat, my daughter (and occasionally her dad) danced to it. On many nights, the dance area in front of the gazebo was a rocking place from the opening act’s first notes to the headliner’s encore three hours later. Attendance on the Plaza, or at Swan Park, scene of four Saturday night shows, often swelled to more than 1,000.
Bandstand has long boasted a smart mix of talented local/New Mexico performers, spiced by the occasional national or international touring act. This season was no different, with Santa Fe stars such as Jono Manson, Joe West and Lumbre del Sol gracing the stage, along with visitors the caliber of Minneapolis’ amazing bluesy/jazzy Davina and the Vagabonds and the New York-based Amy Helm, daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm.
My most unforgettable moment of the season came courtesy of Grammy-winner Robert Mirabal of Taos Pueblo. His Aug. 9 show was abruptly stopped because of a thunderstorm. However, as the rain raged, a solitary drummer could soon be heard from a stage packed with Bandstand shelter-seekers. The drumming grew louder until suddenly Robert and band erupted with a scorching rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Jumping Jack Flash.” You had to be there! (And if you were, you got soaked!)
Still, I’ve come to fervently believe that the biggest Bandstand star is not a particular singer or band, but our community.
Gazing about the Plaza during many a Bandstand evening, I have been reminded of a prime reason why Ginny and I fell in love with Santa Fe on our honeymoon here almost 40 years ago, and why we’ve lived happily ever after here for more than 30 years — the people! It’s our spirit, our joy in coming together to share conversations, laughs and the moment. We have become friends for life with a number of our Bandstand brethren. And it has done my heart good to see how beautifully Shauna, who has Down syndrome and who is well known for extending her hands to her neighbors for a dance, has been accepted and even cherished.
So it was a sobering moment when Michael Dellheim, executive director of Outside In Productions, took the mike on closing night and announced to the crowd that Outside In’s contract with the city is up and that, after 17 years of producing Santa Fe Bandstand, “We may pass the baton to other producers.”
Say it ain’t so, Michael! But if it turns out to be so, I hope the city of Santa Fe will continue to embrace Santa Fe Bandstand as the local treasure that it is and keep it going strong. After all, many of us “season-ticket holders” already have begun the countdown to Bandstand 2020.
Rich Wiseman lives in Santa Fe and estimates that he has attended more than 400 Santa Fe Bandstand performances since 2007.