In reading Michael W. Barnard’s piece (“It’s not too late to save Santa Fe,” My View, Jan. 29) I, too, remember what Santa Monica, Calif., used to be — a quiet, funky, quirky seaside town, a half-hour from where I grew up in Los Angeles.

I moved to Santa Monica in 2003 and lived there until moving to Santa Fe in 2017. We also experienced the gentrification of that charming city, where small two-bedroom bungalows that used to rent for hundreds of dollars now go for more than $2,000. Where family-run neighborhood businesses were being gobbled up by chain stores and fancy boutiques. Where families who had lived in Santa Monica for generations were replaced by families who could afford to build an add-on or two, or who chose to demolish these homes, replacing them with structures that belonged on bigger lots in different neighborhoods. We thought we were leaving out-of-control growth and gentrification behind when we moved to Santa Fe but have ironically landed into a similar situation.

We moved to Sol y Lomas. We love its rustic beauty. We delight in spotting deer, rabbits, coyotes and other wildlife. We appreciate the unplanned feeling of the community, how streets seem to meander into one another, and the proliferation of beautiful chamisa, juniper and other plants and trees native to the region growing where they want. Taking a walk just before dusk, we may catch a breathtaking sunset, while waving to neighbors slowly driving by. It never gets old.

Marlene Simon is a native of Los Angeles, and has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 12 years.