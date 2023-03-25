In reading Michael W. Barnard’s piece (“It’s not too late to save Santa Fe,” My View, Jan. 29) I, too, remember what Santa Monica, Calif., used to be — a quiet, funky, quirky seaside town, a half-hour from where I grew up in Los Angeles.
I moved to Santa Monica in 2003 and lived there until moving to Santa Fe in 2017. We also experienced the gentrification of that charming city, where small two-bedroom bungalows that used to rent for hundreds of dollars now go for more than $2,000. Where family-run neighborhood businesses were being gobbled up by chain stores and fancy boutiques. Where families who had lived in Santa Monica for generations were replaced by families who could afford to build an add-on or two, or who chose to demolish these homes, replacing them with structures that belonged on bigger lots in different neighborhoods. We thought we were leaving out-of-control growth and gentrification behind when we moved to Santa Fe but have ironically landed into a similar situation.
We moved to Sol y Lomas. We love its rustic beauty. We delight in spotting deer, rabbits, coyotes and other wildlife. We appreciate the unplanned feeling of the community, how streets seem to meander into one another, and the proliferation of beautiful chamisa, juniper and other plants and trees native to the region growing where they want. Taking a walk just before dusk, we may catch a breathtaking sunset, while waving to neighbors slowly driving by. It never gets old.
My first move to Northern New Mexico, however, was in 1995 after visiting friends who lived in Alcalde. Awestruck by its unique landscape and skies that go on forever, it was the people I met during those very first days that charmed and delighted me and inspired me to make the move.
My first six years here were an incredible adventure, but at the end of 2001, I made the decision to return to Los Angeles to be closer to my aging mother. My love for Northern New Mexico never wavered, and I always had hopes of returning.
Today seems to be a pivotal time for Santa Feans. Will we eventually become like every other special and unique town, coopted by those who have no interest in preserving what makes their city a one-of-a-kind? Will we eventually look like every other small city in the U.S.?
I know we can do this but feel our current leadership has lost its way and squandered its integrity. There is still time to preserve the beauty of the last remaining scenic corridor entrance to Santa Fe, and the charm and uniqueness of the Sol y Lomas community. In 2019 Conde Nast Traveler ranked Santa Fe the sixth best city in the world. Will we still be able to live up to this when the Old Pecos Trail becomes forever transformed by this new development plan?
Let us move forward together to solve our present problems with respect for the many generations who worked so diligently to preserve the beauty of the land and the cultures of those who came before us, before it is too late. There is a fundraiser in support of an appeal to reverse the city’s decision to move forward with the development. Here is the link in support of this appeal: gofund.me/81502d33. There is no time for complacency.
Marlene Simon is a native of Los Angeles, and has lived and worked in New Mexico for over 12 years.