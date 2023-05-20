Santa Fe is built on a collection of its natural, cultural and historic resources from both human and wild habitation that drew Indigenous peoples here many millennia ago. Contemporary peoples also appreciate what Santa Fe has to offer, coming from far and wide to visit or settle down.
Those of us who have lived in Santa Fe for more than a decade have noticed accelerating changes taking place as the city grows. Change is something we all live with, count on to accompany us through life, but it’s not always welcome, and sometimes regretful.
For instance, the scenery that once enchanted me as I drove into Santa Fe along Interstate 25, especially from the south, transitioning from warmer grasslands below La Bajada to cooler piñon-juniper savanna of the higher country (many people mistake Santa Fe as desert) and its stunning backdrop, the tail end of the Rocky Mountain province. This corridor is now brick-and-mortar buildings and dense housing complexes, replacing savanna with pavement. I won’t ever drive that section of I-25 without feeling disappointment.
That view-scape belonged to all New Mexicans, Santa Fe residents or not, something we all lost as development devoured this part of town. Little input from residents went into planning this phase of Santa Fe’s transition.
Former county land-use planners zoned Area 1B as low-density housing, surely, in part, to preserve it and to respect water resources (aka aquifer recharge through infiltration of sandy-gravelly soils, and limited withdrawal via scattered wells). When N.M. 599 was routed through here, it was designed to decrease heavy through-traffic in downtown intersections and divert hazardous waste en route to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
Planners and residents realized that bypass opened another intimate corridor through our beautiful city, where motorists can glimpse our natural character as they traveled through.
Now we are debating whether this slice of land should remain in Santa Fe County as part of Agua Fría village or be absorbed into the city of Santa Fe. Annexation by the city, I understand, could result in another I-25-type visual catastrophe through the “599 corridor.”
Area 1B is Santa Fe’s backyard.
Permanently altering its scenery not only would impact immediate residents, many of whom long ago built remote homes among the piñon-juniper savanna,but will impact the quality of life for all future residents. It will certainly impact tourism as the character of this once-unique landscape destination continues to look more like Phoenix, while Santa Fe becomes less intriguing and less distinguished as the City Different. I see no conflict of interest to declare we are pro-affordable housing and pro-preservationist. Not in my backyard is right — it refers to making sure the future Santa Fe is planned with foresight so 20 years down the road, we continue to feel pride in where we live, not remorse.
There exists within the city a need for influx of investment; many empty malls and neighborhoods could benefit from the bottomless pockets of development money. We also need open space connected to pedestrian trails so that all residents can achieve a quality of life here. Before we liquidate the history and wildness of the last remaining tracts of native landscapes surrounding our city with the soulless sprawl of high-density and commercial developments, let’s take stock.
What really is of value to the people of Santa Fe? It’s not about whether the city or county is a better decider. It’s about intelligent, considerate planning, caring about the future while preserving quality of life for today’s and tomorrow’s residents of Santa Fe.
Aaron Miller is a resident of Area 1B and advocates for preserving the remaining pieces of native landscape around Santa Fe.