Santa Fe is built on a collection of its natural, cultural and historic resources from both human and wild habitation that drew Indigenous peoples here many millennia ago. Contemporary peoples also appreciate what Santa Fe has to offer, coming from far and wide to visit or settle down.

Those of us who have lived in Santa Fe for more than a decade have noticed accelerating changes taking place as the city grows. Change is something we all live with, count on to accompany us through life, but it’s not always welcome, and sometimes regretful.

For instance, the scenery that once enchanted me as I drove into Santa Fe along Interstate 25, especially from the south, transitioning from warmer grasslands below La Bajada to cooler piñon-juniper savanna of the higher country (many people mistake Santa Fe as desert) and its stunning backdrop, the tail end of the Rocky Mountain province. This corridor is now brick-and-mortar buildings and dense housing complexes, replacing savanna with pavement. I won’t ever drive that section of I-25 without feeling disappointment.

Aaron Miller is a resident of Area 1B and advocates for preserving the remaining pieces of native landscape around Santa Fe.

