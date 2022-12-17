The last couple of years have been the most challenging in my lifetime for anyone needing the services of our struggling health care system — and sooner or later, that will be all of us.
Hospitals and clinics are understaffed; wait times are long; health care workers are stressed and burned out. Many of us defer needed health care until problems mount because of the high costs — even for those of us who are insured. Although the pandemic expanded Medicaid to more families, soon that expansion will disappear, making preventive and primary health care inaccessible for thousands more and further burdening our already-crowded emergency rooms and hospitals.
More than half of New Mexicans have recently sacrificed medical services or medicine because of cost, and even with expanded access to Medicaid, around 1 in 10 New Mexicans still do not have health insurance because of exorbitant costs. Far too many of our neighbors are sitting at their kitchen tables making hard choices between feeding their families, paying rent or filling an essential prescription. This does not have to be our reality.
Last month, members of New Mexico Together for Healthcare, a statewide campaign of families and community organizations working together across multiracial, intergenerational communities, presented a new policy option to the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee: Medicaid Forward. Medicaid Forward grants New Mexico an unprecedented opportunity to make health care more accessible by allowing residents whose incomes are too high to qualify for Medicaid to instead purchase an affordable plan through the program.
This is an opportunity to build off of the success of the 2021 Healthcare Affordability Fund and take another step forward in making game-changing progress that will lower health care costs and ensure more New Mexicans are insured.
As a local New Mexico physician who has advocated for a stronger health care system for over three decades, I know just how important access to affordable care is. Every day in my exam room, I see how high costs prohibit needed services — essential procedures, diagnostic studies and specialist referrals.
Many of my patients come to see me when their chronic illness is already so advanced that little can be done. They explain that their fears of incurring unpayable debts kept them from coming in earlier when their cancer or diabetes or heart disease might have been treated or even prevented. Their devastating individual stories are reflected in dropping life expectancies and growing rates of chronic illness in our state.
There is no doubt the health of our families, communities and state as a whole depend on access to affordable, high-quality health care. By giving every person — regardless of their background or income — the opportunity to access affordable care, all of New Mexico can benefit from being part of a strong and healthy community.
Medicaid Forward is a realistic and viable solution arriving at an essential time, as nearly 100,000 New Mexicans may soon no longer qualify for Medicaid when the federal COVID-19 health emergency ends next year. Medicaid as it exists today is a robust, comprehensive program that already successfully provides high-quality, affordable care to more than 40 percent of our residents.
Medicaid Forward would be a good deal for our state — the federal government will pay 73 percent of the costs, and enrollees with higher incomes will pay affordable premiums and copays on a sliding scale based on income. Strengthening and expanding this simple and trusted system will make health care less expensive for our entire state.
Improving health care access benefits not only patients, but also providers and the state’s economy. When more patients are covered, we can rely less on expensive emergency services as a replacement for proactive and preventative care. This alleviates a significant burden on health care providers and ensures we all stop paying the hidden costs through higher insurance rates. Medicaid Forward is an investment in New Mexico’s future that will pave the way for a stronger economy.
Dr. Wendy Johnson is a family physician and former medical director at La Familia Health in Santa Fe.