The last couple of years have been the most challenging in my lifetime for anyone needing the services of our struggling health care system — and sooner or later, that will be all of us.

Hospitals and clinics are understaffed; wait times are long; health care workers are stressed and burned out. Many of us defer needed health care until problems mount because of the high costs — even for those of us who are insured. Although the pandemic expanded Medicaid to more families, soon that expansion will disappear, making preventive and primary health care inaccessible for thousands more and further burdening our already-crowded emergency rooms and hospitals.

More than half of New Mexicans have recently sacrificed medical services or medicine because of cost, and even with expanded access to Medicaid, around 1 in 10 New Mexicans still do not have health insurance because of exorbitant costs. Far too many of our neighbors are sitting at their kitchen tables making hard choices between feeding their families, paying rent or filling an essential prescription. This does not have to be our reality.

Dr. Wendy Johnson is a family physician and former medical director at La Familia Health in Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community