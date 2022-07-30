During the past decade, citizens of Santa Fe have not kept pace with our aspirations to be a just and equitable community, although we have a proud identity as a diverse and compassionate community.

Once we were a national leader in establishing a “living wage” to improve the standard of living and reduce hunger in our city. On Oct, 27, 2021, the Santa Fe City Council approved an increase in the minimum wage for all city employees to $15 per hour.

Despite that increase, all other workers are still governed by an ordinance that requires only $12.95 per hour, a wage insufficient to support an independent life for a single adult. Even at $15 per hour, a single adult with no children would struggle, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, which is supported by an annual survey of the cost to live in every county in the United States.

Carolyn Kastner, Ph.D., is a member of the Public Policy and Advocacy Committee of The Food Depot. She is also one of the members of the Task Force to Recommend How to Prevent Childhood Hunger.

Popular in the Community