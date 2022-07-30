During the past decade, citizens of Santa Fe have not kept pace with our aspirations to be a just and equitable community, although we have a proud identity as a diverse and compassionate community.
Once we were a national leader in establishing a “living wage” to improve the standard of living and reduce hunger in our city. On Oct, 27, 2021, the Santa Fe City Council approved an increase in the minimum wage for all city employees to $15 per hour.
Despite that increase, all other workers are still governed by an ordinance that requires only $12.95 per hour, a wage insufficient to support an independent life for a single adult. Even at $15 per hour, a single adult with no children would struggle, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, which is supported by an annual survey of the cost to live in every county in the United States.
Its living wage model is based on local market research of the specific costs of basic needs such as food, child care, health care, housing, transportation and other basic necessities. The cost of living in Santa Fe, last measured by MIT one year ago, requires a living wage of $15.51 per hour for a single person with no children (livingwage.mit.edu/counties/35049).
Obviously, working parents require even more to protect the well-being of their children. The MIT calculator estimates that a living wage for a family of three — two working parents with one child — requires both parents to earn at least $16.63 per hour.
Paying a living wage is not a new concept. In a 1912 speech, Theodore Roosevelt first defined a living wage, not from a market perspective, but from a humane perspective that would allow workers to “secure the elements of a normal standard of living,” including education, recreation, child care, a cushion for periods of sickness and savings for old age.
According to the MIT calculator: “The living wage is the minimum income standard that, if met, draws a very fine line between the financial independence of the working poor and the need to seek out public assistance or suffer consistent and severe housing and food insecurity. In light of this fact, the living wage is perhaps better defined as a minimum subsistence wage for persons living in the United States.”
As reported by Teya Vitu in The New Mexican (“Santa Fe businesses setting their own $15 minimum wage,” Oct. 11, 2021), more than 40 local businesses already are paying $15 per hour. Even so, the state of New Mexico and city of Santa Fe have not yet addressed a universal $15 minimum wage.
To employers and economists who have argued that raising wages would hurt businesses and cost jobs, economics professor and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in economics, argues that raising wages is good for business. More recently, Professor David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, who won the Nobel Prize in economics last year, was cited for his studies that showed increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs.
As more Santa Fe employers voluntarily raise their minimum wage to $15 per hour, I ask this — why not pay a living wage?
Carolyn Kastner, Ph.D., is a member of the Public Policy and Advocacy Committee of The Food Depot. She is also one of the members of the Task Force to Recommend How to Prevent Childhood Hunger.