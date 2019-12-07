It seems every week brings new headlines about the challenges our society will face as a result of a changing climate. For the past two decades, the Santa Fe Watershed Association has been working locally to make our own community more resilient to climate change through advocacy, education, stewardship and on-the-ground restoration projects.
One of SFWA’s first projects was coordinating the community planning process that led to careful forest thinning and other restoration activities in the upper municipal watershed, resulting in a healthier forest that will be more resistant to catastrophic wildfire like those that have devastated California communities over the past two years.
We have also advocated for policies that conserve water and keep the river healthy. A big milestone was achieved in 2012, when the Santa Fe Watershed Association worked with the mayor and City Council to enact the Living River Ordinance, making Santa Fe the first city in New Mexico to set aside water for annual river flows. Now every spring, the Santa Fe River comes to life with flowing water, attracting children, families, dogs and wildlife as well as watering our city’s longest park, the River Trail.
To keep our river clean and safe, 16 years ago SFWA launched the Adopt-the-River program. In partnership with city and county governments and local businesses and foundations, the Santa Fe Watershed Association organizes hundreds of community members and volunteers to help care for 18 miles of the river. Additionally, teams of volunteer stewards are working with the city to develop and implement collaborative restoration plans to heal and protect our arroyos.
Healthy arroyos are especially important in a warming climate where we will often see more rain than snow, and heavier downpours than we are used to. When properly restored, arroyos can slow the flows of water and lessen damage from flash floods. Similarly, the “rain gardens” SFWA is building along the river catch the rain and allow more of it to infiltrate into the ground, recharging the aquifers that feed city wells.
In the long run, the Santa Fe Watershed Association’s most important work is to teach and inspire Santa Fe’s next generation of environmental stewards. During our “My Water, My Watershed” classes, hundreds of elementary and middle school students get to hike into the upper watershed, learn about forest ecology and discover where the water in their faucets comes from. For many of these students, this is their first hike in the woods.
While the scale and enormity of global climate change can seem daunting, every step we take locally helps make Santa Fe more resilient and better able to weather the changing climate. The progress we have made already is a testament to the energetic engagement of thousands of families, students, volunteers and supporters across our community.
We hope everyone who cares about these issues will join SFWA’s board and staff for the Fifth Annual Winter Watershed Benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Hotel Santa Fe. Andrew Erdmann from the city of Santa Fe Water Division will give a talk titled “Too Wet to Fail: The Santa Fe Water Bank.”
The evening will also feature delicious refreshments and a fun-filled (but quiet) silent auction of unique items and experiences, from art and jewelry to spa packages and wine tastings. Benefit tickets, which include a raffle ticket, can be purchased at santafewatershed.org.
As a place-based organization, SFWA is dedicated to ensuring that Santa Fe will continue to be a vibrant, sustainable community no matter how the climate changes. We can only accomplish this by building a strong and connected community, so we hope to see all of our watershed family members Dec. 12 to celebrate what we have achieved together and lay a strong foundation for the future.
Janet McVickar is president of the board of directors of the Santa Fe Watershed Association. Andy Otto is executive director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.