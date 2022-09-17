It’s been only 20 months since St. Elizabeth Shelters converted the former extended-stay Camelback Suites motel at Plaza Entrada into Santa Fe Suites to provide permanent housing for recently homeless and lower-income individuals.

At the start, it was projected that it would take more than a year to fill all 120 apartments. But since opening, more than 200 Santa Feans, including 100 formerly homeless individuals, have made it their home, amply demonstrating the need for such affordable housing in our high-priced community.

Besides reasonable rents, the Suites offers a full range of supportive services to help residents stabilize their lives and maintain their housing with two on-site social workers, a case manager, a licensed therapist, and soon a certified peer-support worker and substance-abuse counselor. In addition, the complex includes an on-site clinic staffed by La Familia’s Healthcare for the Homeless and a meeting room that hosts a veterans’ group, art therapy and AA meetings.

Edward Archuleta is the executive director and Jim Podesta development director of St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing.

