It’s been only 20 months since St. Elizabeth Shelters converted the former extended-stay Camelback Suites motel at Plaza Entrada into Santa Fe Suites to provide permanent housing for recently homeless and lower-income individuals.
At the start, it was projected that it would take more than a year to fill all 120 apartments. But since opening, more than 200 Santa Feans, including 100 formerly homeless individuals, have made it their home, amply demonstrating the need for such affordable housing in our high-priced community.
Besides reasonable rents, the Suites offers a full range of supportive services to help residents stabilize their lives and maintain their housing with two on-site social workers, a case manager, a licensed therapist, and soon a certified peer-support worker and substance-abuse counselor. In addition, the complex includes an on-site clinic staffed by La Familia’s Healthcare for the Homeless and a meeting room that hosts a veterans’ group, art therapy and AA meetings.
While many have commented on the “explosion” of homeless individuals throughout Santa Fe and in the Plaza Entrada/Albertsons shopping center in particular, we’d like to first point out that the residents of Santa Fe Suites are no longer homeless. Second, this area was a focus for such activity far predating the Suites. There have been ongoing encampments in the arroyo south of the center and under the adjoining St. Francis Drive overpass for years, as well as individuals congregating in the small city park in the middle of the shopping plaza.
But this is not to say that St. Elizabeth doesn’t share the same concerns as our neighbors. At the moment, we are working with Community Solutions, the New York-based nonprofit that owns the Suites, on reducing the homeless presence in the area, such as installing perimeter fencing and cameras, as well as hiring an on-site security company.
Concurrently, we are collaborating more closely than ever with homeless service providers — Life Link, the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, Consuelo’s Place (midtown shelter), Casa Milagro, Youth Shelters; government agencies — Santa Fe city and county, New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority; and the private sector — Anchorum, Christus St. Vincent, Santa Fe Community Foundation and Thornburg Foundation — to provide more services and a continuum of care to reduce the number of people living on the streets. Nonetheless, this current “explosion” is out of all of our control and, we would suggest, more the result of increasing housing costs, inability of wages to keep pace, intensifying mental health challenges and growing drug use due to despair. And to combat this, Santa Fe Suites is an answer, not a cause.
Edward Archuleta is the executive director and Jim Podesta development director of St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing.