Santa Fe is my adopted hometown. My original hometown, Logan, N.M., population 1,048, is a tiny village near Tucumcari. When I was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2012, the village threw a party that raised over $16,000 to help me meet my high deductibles and prepare for surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center. My hometown helped save my life, despite being a place where many people live right at or below the poverty level. I desperately needed the help, and they provided it.
A few weeks ago, the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico (www.cffnm.org) threw a similar party to raise funds for Northern New Mexico cancer patients. This time I wasn’t the beneficiary. Instead, I was the board chair, a role I stepped into in August with serious trepidation. Bud Hamilton, the most dedicated person I know, had been board chair for 11-plus years. To say the least, I had large shoes to fill.
Luckily, I live in not only the most beautiful but one of the most generous cities in the world. When asked to open their wallets for Northern New Mexico cancer patients, Santa Fe stepped up in a big way. They made my job easy.
The Cancer Foundation’s Sweetheart Auction, our own great party for a great cause, was an overwhelming success, breaking all prior records in fundraising. The one record we didn’t break was in attendance, and that was OK. The foundation simply wanted to do what we’ve always done for the patients we serve.
The energy in the room that night was palpable. Folks were ready to get dressed up, get out and give in a big way. It was heartwarming to watch bidders compete for items that sold for four, five and even 10 times their stated value (as in the party for 10 at The Compound bar, which sold four times — thank you, Mark Kiffin!). It was even more exciting to see attendees smiling and greeting one another after two years of isolation.
Over 500 businesses and individuals donated items. Over 100 volunteers worked, some that night and some over the past eight months. We had a record number of corporate and individual sponsors and sold 3,000 raffle tickets long before the party. The foundation received a record number of cash donations before the event began.
And all for Northern New Mexicans who heard last year or last month or last week that they have cancer. Folks who require help to get to lifesaving cancer treatments in Santa Fe. The money raised will enable us to continue to help our Northern New Mexico neighbors.
In 2021, the cancer foundation helped with 29,922 patient visits, reimbursed 395,088 miles of travel (literally the distance to the moon and halfway back), disbursed 1,532 grocery cards and provided 872 free nights of lodging. Because New Mexicans stayed home and didn’t get diagnosed during the pandemic, we are seeing high numbers of late-stage diagnoses. The help we provide is more important than ever.
Santa Fe is not a perfect city. However, in my experience, it’s filled with the most generous folks anywhere. I stood on the stage at the auction and looked out over that room with tears in my eyes. This community had come together in the best way possible.
It seemed like a long way from tiny Logan to that stage, but the love and generosity was the same. Someone needed help, and Santa Fe happily provided it. Hats off to all of you who showed up in a big way!
