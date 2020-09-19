Thank you to Daniel J. Chacón for reminding us of Mayor Alan Webber’s promise to create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (“Still standing,” Sept. 13) to address the conflicts around how we honor our history.
As a mediator and Santa Fe resident for over 40 years, I have followed the controversy closely, hoping for strong leadership that would bring us together. I have been waiting since July 2018, early in Webber’s term, when those who had promoted La Entrada at the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe and those for whom the reenactment was hurtful announced a remarkable agreement. After months of negotiation in the skilled hands of mediator Regis Pecos, the parties agreed to replace La Entrada with a celebration of community that honors the contributions of all cultures and ethnicities.
Also part of the agreement, signed by all, including Webber, was a commitment to create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission for long-term relationship-building and healing. Everyone understood that this was not just about a historical reenactment but was a symptom of a deeper divide within the community. There also was a call for a gathering of artists, representative of Northern New Mexico, who would create together a work of public art to represent this new awakening of our deep connections and common values.
Neither the commission nor the artwork was created. Two years later, when there was conflict in June over statues and memorials in Santa Fe, the mayor recommitted to creating the commission. The sooner the better, and hopefully, the public artwork is not far behind.
I want to suggest the leadership of Santa Fe look south for a model. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller faced the same challenge in June as Webber. Keller acted immediately, removing the targeted statue of Juan de Oñate at the Albuquerque Museum and announcing the Race, History and Healing Project, which would give all citizens a chance to participate in discussions about their shared history and the place of public art in the city. The process invites Albuquerque citizens to join in conversation with each other to help guide the city as it makes decisions about public art.
The format, online of course, consists of a series of three two-hour sessions, each one with a different focus. The first two conversations ask participants to explore their identities and their values. As they listen to one another, common threads emerge, relationships form among strangers. With this foundation of listening with respect, the third session asks participants for their views on public art, how decisions should be made, what values should form the basis for the decisions, etc. To date more than 200 have volunteered to participate and are working their way through the three sessions.
I am one of 12 facilitators helping guide the dozens of community conversations. The process is inspiring. The full diversity of the city is represented in the groups. I have been deeply moved, as have the participants, by hearing stories of early experiences with racism or other discrimination. They have shared core values and described the person who “gifted” them those values. They have exchanged ideas about public art and come to some powerful conclusions about the need for respect of all views and sensitivities, their own and the other’s.
My hope is that Webber will act quickly to form the long-awaited Truth and Reconciliation Commission or other process that will honor the agreement he signed in 2018. Whether we have been here four years, 40 years, 400 years or long before that, we need to see a serious commitment to healing the wounds that divide us. Especially in these tumultuous times, it is critical to act quickly and decisively if we are to stem further conflict and rebuild our community on a foundation of shared history, common values and a caring for each other.
