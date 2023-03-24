I am a teacher from Spain and taught first grade in El Camino Real Academy these last five school years. What you are about to read is a personal reflection of my recent experience — which I know could be completely different from a colleague next door. Once this has been said, I consider that being a teacher and having taught in Spain for many years give us a good perspective to compare both education systems and find positive assets that really work and help students learn and areas of growth that could be improved.

I am writing this article because I want to share our amazing experience and maybe (Who knows?) we could help to improve things here in the United States and even in my home country. Besides, we really want to thank Santa Fe Public Schools for giving us the opportunity of teaching and learning.

My family and I arrived in Santa Fe in July 2017 and we (my wife is also a teacher) were very excited about teaching in the U.S.: New school system, new students, new opportunities for my own kids, new culture, new language — we could not ask for more.

