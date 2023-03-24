I am a teacher from Spain and taught first grade in El Camino Real Academy these last five school years. What you are about to read is a personal reflection of my recent experience — which I know could be completely different from a colleague next door. Once this has been said, I consider that being a teacher and having taught in Spain for many years give us a good perspective to compare both education systems and find positive assets that really work and help students learn and areas of growth that could be improved.
I am writing this article because I want to share our amazing experience and maybe (Who knows?) we could help to improve things here in the United States and even in my home country. Besides, we really want to thank Santa Fe Public Schools for giving us the opportunity of teaching and learning.
My family and I arrived in Santa Fe in July 2017 and we (my wife is also a teacher) were very excited about teaching in the U.S.: New school system, new students, new opportunities for my own kids, new culture, new language — we could not ask for more.
At the same time, it was hard for us to get use to many new things, my head still spins around when I think about it: lots of paperwork, lots of training, lots of things to take care of before school starts. You arrive in the U.S. and have just a few days to be ready to teach and start a new life. It was overwhelming.
Here in SFPS, the school district provides the teacher with many resources. This is great for us because it helps ensure all standards are being fulfilled. We have seen and experienced many positive things.
Resources: we had so many options; every year you get new programs, new tools and lots and lots of useful materials to support yout teaching skills. All students have access to digital resources.
Training: once you arrive to the school district, your administrators make sure you receive necessary professional development to tackle your school year.
Well-equipped schools: This could be part of the resources but we would like to highlight the importance of human resources, such as reading and math recovery teachers, special education teachers, nurses, Communities in Schools program, Cooking with Kids, etc. It’s not the idea of an isolated school, it's about creating a huge community with the resources students, teachers and families may need. We love that idea.
Teachers are seen as essential workers: We felt that people value our work in the schools. We felt respect, love and lots of confidence in our jobs. It’s wonderful when you feel important in the education of your students.
An ever-changing system: With the motto, “every school year is different,” you cannot expect to be doing the same things year after year. We love the idea of trying new programs and learning or applying new strategies in our classes.
On the other hand we have also seen some areas that need improvement.
Consistency: There’s a lack of consistency in the use of programs, for example, I have been using three different math programs in five years. That's not enough time to prove whether they work. Programs and materials should be tested for more time before deciding to move on. Otherwise, you never know if they work. The lack of teachers nationwide does not help at all in terms of giving more consistency to every step we take in education.
Too much pressure and responsibility for teachers. Every school year, there’s more work to do.
Too many programs to be implemented in the class. As I said before, it’s great to try new things, but if there are too many it can be overwhelming. Here are examples of the programs we used: Cancionero, Heggerty, First in Math, Kids A-Z, ST Math, Second Step, PAX, Envisions, ReadyGen — the list goes on. It could be great to have a group of teachers from the district creating materials to be implemented districtwide, instead of buying them. Those materials would be more reliable, creative and effective because teachers really know what to teach.
Too much testing. Since kids start school, testing becomes a routing for them. I understand that we, as teachers, have to assess our students but it is unneccessary to put such an effort into testing. We all know the strengths and weaknesses in our students and work hard to help them grow.
Less is (sometimes) more. I have the feeling that sometimes we do things because things have to be done — we should concentrate on important things and avoid unnecessary tasks. Prioritizing our weekly work would definitely help teachers.
Now our family is back in Spain and we are bringing so many ideas and experiences to share with our colleagues here. It’s been an amazing experience to work in the United States and meet wonderful people. We are proud of having the chance to be part of an amazing community. We tried to provide our students, families and colleagues with the best of us, not only as teachers, but also as human beings.
Francisco Javier Berges Pérez is a teacher who recently returned to Spain after five years working for Santa Fe Public Schools.