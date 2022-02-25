I am writing you today to talk about the affordable housing shortage in Santa Fe. As you know, we have seen a massive uptick in real estate prices and sales during the pandemic that is beyond the means of many working class people, including myself. As we have seen bidding wars in major cities like New York City and San Francisco, our City Different is now no different.
Currently, the median home price in Santa Fe is $470,000.
The median household income in Santa Fe is $57,000.
Those two numbers do not agree. There is no equation in economics where a $470,000 home could be affordable on an income of $57,000.
For me, this journey into becoming a homebuyer is personal and I am still on it.
My income is below the median household income. When I calculate what I can afford, it is a $204,000 house, and I will need $20,000 for my down payment. Have you seen a home that is livable for that amount in the city of Santa Fe?
I haven’t.
I have worked hard to save money from each paycheck to create a down payment, but as fast as I save, the real estate soars beyond a pace I can keep up with. What is not soaring are my wages, the cost of renting and the overall cost of living in Santa Fe. As a young person, I have bid farewell to many friends who could either not find work or afford a home here.
One of our most relied-upon industries is tourism. If the working class cannot afford to live in Santa Fe, who will serve our tourists, clean their hotel rooms, repair their Airbnbs, cook their enchiladas or guide their hikes?
We need a place for our working class to have a home and a sense of place. They deserve the same quality of life as those they serve. We need thoughtful community planning where the best interest lies in its community.
While there are variables we cannot control in an uncharted pandemic economy, there are measures that city planning can take.
Santa Fe is a City Different, but it will soon be no different from any other city if we do not take action and support development projects that create affordable housing. I ask the Planning Commission to please support the zoning change for the Homewise South Meadows Road development.
