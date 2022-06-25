Continuing coverage of the need for Santa Fe to develop affordable housing opportunities has pushed me to speak out. I can’t stay silent any longer.
The latest (“Tourism workers should be able to live in Santa Fe,” My View, June 19) continues to miss the point. The “housing policy” of the mayor is not about affordable housing. Instead, his policy is a developer-driven initiative that in no way offers affordable housing options to those who need it most.
I have worked in housing and urban development internationally for over 40 years as part of an international development agency that has, in fact, made the changes necessary to create the elusive “affordable” house. Why has Santa Fe not been able to do that? Simple. The basis for developing housing in Santa Fe is wrong. Wrong — really? What’s wrong? Answer: Who does a project reflect most, the developer or the intended family — especially low-income families?
The usual process is to have a model that is then built and the market provides, or does not provide, the “intended” buyers. So what should change? Again, it’s simple.
What was done internationally can be done in Santa Fe. Start with what the person or family can afford and design housing within the constraints of the available budget.
This approach is hinged on the incremental development of a home — beginning with starter houses that provide an initial, basic living space that the families can then develop as they need. Basic, because it allows a family to enter the housing market and provides the essential infrastructure, as well as support systems like credit for improvements and expansion. Incremental growth also creates jobs.
Affordable housing is not a product but a process, especially for those with limited incomes. Santa Fe needs to engage with families to support their efforts. The housing typologies that have evolved around the world range from simple core houses to the bare bones of a house’s structure according to the capacity to pay of the intended buyer. Buyers complete homes as they can and see fit.
An activist Santa Fe Housing Authority could be the developer for low-income housing since the private sector is either unable to build for the lower incomes or unwilling to do so.
Santa Fe needs a housing authority that works to ensure people actually can afford houses.
Earl Kessler has worked in housing and urban development in Latin America and Asia as well as Santa Fe as part of the Guadalupe Historic Neighborhood Association. He is now engaged in disaster recovery with the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance/USAID.