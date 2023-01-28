Access to affordable housing intersects with nearly all aspects of daily life, and the consequences are not exclusive to those struggling financially. With record-high surges in housing and rent costs in the past year, many longstanding locals are being forced out of Santa Fe.
While relocating outside of the city for more affordable housing may sound like a necessary but manageable decision, we often forget that this consequently equates to increased difficulty accessing health care, city amenities, community-building, child care, employment opportunities and manageable commutes. These secondary consequences not only impact those forced out due to financial distress but everyone involved in our cherished community.
While there is a case to argue each of these ramifications, my personal experience pertains to health care. I am a practicing speech-language pathologist in a well-regarded outpatient clinic here in Santa Fe. Speech-language pathologists treat patients across the lifespan who struggle at any point with speech, language, voice, feeding, swallowing and/or cognition. It is likely you or someone you know has or will eventually require regular speech therapy services.
Our community has a detrimental shortage of speech-language pathologists that has become so severe that even children in public schools are losing much-needed services. Waitlists for many private practices are averaging over a year. Many of my clients travel from neighboring communities, and some regularly travel over an hour to receive services. In my experience, these are often the most motivated and deserving patients, but the distance often leads to insurmountable difficulty with scheduling and access. Unfortunately, the circumstances these patients are in often lead to unintended withdrawal and/or loss of needed services. If affordable housing does not become available soon, this problem will only get worse.
The affordable housing crisis not only impacts those receiving health care (e.g., humankind), but providers as well. The field of speech-language pathology requires a significant amount of training and college experience to enter. Considering the student debt crisis and increasing cost of living in Santa Fe, it is no wonder there is a worsening shortage of speech-language pathologists here.
Without timely solutions, it is unlikely this shortage will improve in the near future. I recognize my relative financial privilege in this discussion, and even I have considered the personally objectionable possibility of relocating to a neighboring community to seek more affordable housing. While recognizing that I am one person in one of the many interconnected subfields of health care, it is important to consider that my experience is not uncommon. Lack of health care providers means lack of health care opportunities, period.
Our city is at risk of crippling its workforce, levels of community engagement, diversity and many other aspects that make us uniquely, well, Santa Fe. This is our home, and I fear that without timely access to affordable housing, it will become unrecognizable in the near future. This is not an issue of isolated impact — we all need health care, a workforce to depend on and community. We all deserve affordable housing, and we deserve it now.
Jessica Bulley is a speech-language pathologist who lives and works in Santa Fe.