Access to affordable housing intersects with nearly all aspects of daily life, and the consequences are not exclusive to those struggling financially. With record-high surges in housing and rent costs in the past year, many longstanding locals are being forced out of Santa Fe.

While relocating outside of the city for more affordable housing may sound like a necessary but manageable decision, we often forget that this consequently equates to increased difficulty accessing health care, city amenities, community-building, child care, employment opportunities and manageable commutes. These secondary consequences not only impact those forced out due to financial distress but everyone involved in our cherished community.

While there is a case to argue each of these ramifications, my personal experience pertains to health care. I am a practicing speech-language pathologist in a well-regarded outpatient clinic here in Santa Fe. Speech-language pathologists treat patients across the lifespan who struggle at any point with speech, language, voice, feeding, swallowing and/or cognition. It is likely you or someone you know has or will eventually require regular speech therapy services.

