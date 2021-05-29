Santa Fe residents use five community pools overseen by the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe Community College. Taxpayers fund these sites through taxes and bonds while also paying an entrance service fee for using the facilities.
What is the Santa Fe citizen health promotion plan for the city and community college? What is the plan for offering expanded schedules at facilities now that schools and some businesses are open? What is the cost for using the facilities? Where is the communication so residents can plan for 2021-22?
The city and college provide multigenerational facilities where diverse persons of all ages intersect. In the loneliest and most isolated 13 months over the past hundred years, Santa Fe residents complied with federal and state requirements to follow safe federal and state health practices by wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.
Residents during the pandemic have continued paying for city and community college bonds and taxes. As vaccinated residents are resuming a regular schedule, what is the city of Santa Fe plan to promote essential health opportunities for exercise and swimming? What is the community college plan? Comprehensive health planning by the city and college fosters optimum physical, mental, social and intellectual wellness for a healthy Santa Fe multigenerational community.
Children represent the hope of the future, and physical and mental health matter to their well-being. Yet this year, students from kindergarten through college learned at home on a computer for hours with little physical activity for over a year, with little social interaction with their peers or teachers.
Many adults, too, worked from home, and those essential workers who showed up in person often worked extra hours with little down time. Due to the limited gym/pool access, many adults remained inside with little exercise. Senior citizens, among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, remained at home until vaccinations were administered.
Student youth athletes were profoundly and adversely impacted by the closing of schools and gyms/pools. All students were unable to participate fully in basketball, football, baseball, track, swim, golf and other sport activities. High school athletes might have lost years of training by not using gyms, pools and facilities. The city of Santa Fe recently rented the Salvador Perez pool to the United Kingdom Olympic triathlon team. With regular practice and greater access to pools, Santa Fe youth swimmers also have the potential to be United States Olympic swimmers.
When deciding whether to pass future bonds with their taxes, citizens who use the facilities that have been shut during this pandemic year won’t forget. What is the pool/facility 2021 health plan for the city of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Community College — a plan to serve multigenerational Santa Fe?
Isabelle Sandoval is a retired educator interested in ensuring health equity in our community. She lives in Santa Fe.
