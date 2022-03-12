Santa Fe is a unique town because of its 400-year multicultural history. Santa Fe played a prominent role as a Spanish Colonial and Mexican regional center throughout nearly 2 1/2 centuries.
This legacy is responsible for our architecture, cuisine and customs so beloved and celebrated. This legacy has attracted the arts to Santa Fe, which further enhanced its charm. The surrounding mountains, foothills, arroyos and distant views complete the magnetism that is Santa Fe. As long as we citizens protect and perpetuate these cultural and geographic treasures, Santa Fe will be a highly desirable place to live.
Attraction to Santa Fe will persist into the foreseeable future, thus the demand for more housing will continue. More housing increases the need for services and thus fuels additional growth. Over the long haul, increasing the supply does not create an equilibrium with demand.
Americans are not known for taking the long view, for considering our actions in light of future generations, but Santa Fe, being one of the oldest towns in the country, could reasonably take the long view. What is the optimal size for Santa Fe? What is our maximum acceptable population when considering water availability, air quality, traffic, views, native landscape, night sky protection, the economy, tourism, recreation, civic vitality and protection of our unique culture? What is the ideal size? Are we there yet? And if not, what annual growth rate over what period will get us there? And then what? Clearly things don’t need to be so precisely mathematical as this suggests, but we need this conversation.
At present, Santa Fe is in a major growth spurt, ostensibly to meet the housing demand, affordable or not, quality housing or not. This will not solve the problem of costly housing because the demand will continue to outgrow the supply. The city should support truly meaningful affordable housing through regulation and subsidy; the lip-service currently paid to this urgent need rings hollow.
My point is that we should be looking at the big picture regarding growth — how it happens and how it affects our citizens and the character that make Santa Fe so special. Every project put forth by developers, every new building in Santa Fe, should be compatible with and enhance rather than degrade the character of Santa Fe. Architectural design, height, landscaping, streetscape and the pedestrian experience should be weighed.
Honoring our Spanish Colonial roots requires that we respect the legacy of low buildings that can be dense, yet broken up with courtyards and patios. Urban form is as important as architectural style. We must protect and perpetuate our unique character, our open skies and extraordinary vistas. Ugly four-story buildings such as Capitol Flats on Cordova Road should never be built in Santa Fe. This is a perfect example of a project that detracts from rather than improves the neighborhood and all of Santa Fe. As a community, we must rethink growth and define our priorities before we lose all that is dear.
