My affection for Santa Fe started 50 years ago when I moved here with my then-boyfriend, knowing nothing much about the place except what we had seen during a single daytrip up from the University of New Mexico, where we were students.
He got a job teaching at Cristo Rey School, so we rented a nearby old adobe. It was drafty and leaky — really leaky, as in you had to sleep with a bucket between your legs. But we didn’t think much about the inconvenience because we were young and just starting out. And at $165 a month, it was something we could afford on our meager salaries.
I soon found that one of my greatest pleasures was driving down Camino San Acacio on my way to work each day. The dirt road allowed me to pass a neighboring goat herder and his flock and give a wave. A suburban kid, I became enthralled by this semi-rural yet busy little town, with its vibrant Plaza, its long and layered history, the amazing museums and churches, but most of all its enduring cultures. Anglos like me were still in the minority then, and I felt like a grateful guest. A half-century later, I still do.
For the past 22 years, I’ve been fortunate to live in the DeVargas Heights South subdivision. Each day I get to experience a little bit of the kind of nature I like best: in my backyard and neighborhood. When I walk to the park, I can look east to the Sangres. The foothills are not obscured by houses on every hilltop because we have an ordinance in place that people fought for more than a decade ago that limits where homes may be built.
Other activists had the vision to preserve and protect our historic churches and government buildings, and to create a vernacular architectural style that may offend some but appeals to the hordes of tourists who renew our faith in the uniqueness of this place, if not by their appreciation, then with their dollars. But now, another important element in our environment is threatened: visual open space.
Anybody who thinks about city planning knows now that using existing annexed land to provide for more homes and buildings makes sense. Few would argue that urban sprawl is the way to go. But “infill” does not have to mean that every parcel is destined for higher density. We can designate areas throughout the city that contribute to a scenic corridor or which simply provide a moment of visual relief from buildings, cars and people, if we wish.
Have we as a full community decided that preserving views and keeping some designated areas within and throughout the city limits as less dense is not a priority? That the semi-rural character that to me makes Santa Fe such a special place is now just a remnant of the past? Preservation of neighborhoods is clearly stated as a goal within the city code. And yet, spot rezoning and frequent approval of variances approved by the City Council would seem to indicate otherwise.
I urge members of our governing body to step back and think long and hard about why they chose the neighborhood where they live and why it is special to them. I urge them to consider every variance and rezoning request with an eye toward preservation of each neighborhood’s character.
We are not just an ordinary, uniformly dense and urban cosmopolitan area. If that is the city’s vision for the future, our destiny will be, and can only be, to lose the beauty that makes Santa Fe not only a destination but a place to call home.
Charlene Cerny is a former director of the Museum of International Folk Art. She is one of the co-founders of the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market.