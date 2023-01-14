My affection for Santa Fe started 50 years ago when I moved here with my then-boyfriend, knowing nothing much about the place except what we had seen during a single daytrip up from the University of New Mexico, where we were students.

He got a job teaching at Cristo Rey School, so we rented a nearby old adobe. It was drafty and leaky — really leaky, as in you had to sleep with a bucket between your legs. But we didn’t think much about the inconvenience because we were young and just starting out. And at $165 a month, it was something we could afford on our meager salaries.

I soon found that one of my greatest pleasures was driving down Camino San Acacio on my way to work each day. The dirt road allowed me to pass a neighboring goat herder and his flock and give a wave. A suburban kid, I became enthralled by this semi-rural yet busy little town, with its vibrant Plaza, its long and layered history, the amazing museums and churches, but most of all its enduring cultures. Anglos like me were still in the minority then, and I felt like a grateful guest. A half-century later, I still do.

Charlene Cerny is a former director of the Museum of International Folk Art. She is one of the co-founders of the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market.

