A little more than half of the total annual potable water used by the city and county public water systems, as well as Las Campanas, over the last several years comes from the San Juan-Chama Diversion (this is according to the Buckman Direct Diversion website). The San Juan-Chama project diverts water from tributaries in the Colorado River watershed and pumps it over the Continental Divide into the Rio Grande watershed — making it available via intakes along the Rio Grande.
That means over 50 percent of Santa Fe’s water is coming from the Colorado River. Unless you have been living under a river rock, you know the water levels on the Colorado and associated reservoirs are dropping precipitously. This is due, in large part, to climate change. Therefore, the situation has no simple resolution in sight. The situation is so dire the federal government is mandating the seven states that receive water from the Colorado River must reduce their collective water usage by 2 million to 4 million acre-feet (one acre-foot is approximately 326,000 gallons). Recent attempts to work out who gives up how much have failed to result in a solution.
Last year, New Mexico was only able to access half of the San Juan-Chama allotment to which it was entitled because of the drought affecting the Colorado River. Amid all this, plans are going forward on a multimillion-dollar project to return water to the Rio Grande from the city treatment plant so that — ostensibly — the city can take more San Juan-Chama water. This seems exceedingly wrongheaded. We cannot draw more water if there is no more water.
While the city Water Division deserves kudos for promoting conservation and successfully recharging our well fields by resting them while other sources were available, we need to get serious. We need to do more to promote conservation, rain catchment and other solutions. The city should subsidize rainwater catchment systems. One inch of water on a 1,000-square-foot roof yields 625 gallons of water. Even with less-than-optimal roof surface material, 500 gallons could be caught. That adds up fast! Even in dry years, enough rain could be caught to water most households’ outdoor landscaping. This is especially true if we promote climate-appropriate outdoor plantings.
More importantly, instead of the return-flow project, we should be considering potable water reuse systems, commonly referred to as toilet-to-tap. There are direct and indirect approaches to potable water reuse. The Environmental Protection Agency has plenty of information about these systems. States as diverse as California and Georgia already have policies on the books related to these systems.
This is not a case of Chicken Little claiming sand will soon be coming out of our taps. This is a hard reality requiring bold action that could put this city ahead of the curve as the Colorado River and Rio Grande continue to dwindle because of the prolonged drought that is predicted by an overwhelming majority of climate scientists. We need to get serious.
Susan Coulter is a 30-plus year resident of Santa Fe and longtime rainwater catcher.