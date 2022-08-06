Bend the Arc NM, or BTA-NM, is a group of Jewish Santa Feans and other New Mexicans who take action to build a multiracial democracy in solidarity with those who are most impacted by racism, classism and other forms of systemic oppression.
In contrast to Milan Simonich’s column (“City hall looks out for underdog, or does it?” Ringside Seat, July 20) against the Failure to Pay Penalty Removal ordinance, which passed unanimously on July 13, BTA-NM is proud that our city councilors and mayor chose to end the harmful policy of suspending driver’s licenses in Santa Fe because they can’t afford court fees or other debts.
Known as “debt-based driver’s license suspension,” this practice targets and punishes people who are already living in poverty and disproportionately affects people of color. This discriminatory approach that does nothing to improve public safety or to raise money for the state. A statewide study reveals that it costs some New Mexico counties more to enforce license suspensions than it would if they reduced the fines and provided a reasonable schedule for paying them.
What this practice does do is prevent New Mexicans from driving to work, taking children to school, obtaining medical care and accessing other essential services in a large rural state without adequate public transportation. Debt-based driver’s license suspension robs people of their jobs and reduces the health of New Mexico’s economy. Many people have no choice but to continue driving to support their families after their license suspension — meaning they risk more fines and fees, a criminal conviction and incarceration. Between 2018-20, more than 216,000 New Mexicans were faced with this challenge.
This ordinance is hardly a surprise, either. For several years, the Fines and Fees Justice Center has been informing the courts and all involved parties about their intent to fix this problem for the thousands of New Mexicans negatively impacted by the debt-based driver’s license suspensions annually.
Plus, this is a bipartisan issue: Statewide, 65 percent of voters oppose debt-based license suspensions — and in Santa Fe, 83 percent of voters oppose this practice. Majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans oppose debt-based license suspensions in New Mexico.
Not one New Mexican should have their driver’s license suspended because they are poor! No one should be incarcerated for failing to pay an exorbitant fine that has nothing to do with driving safety. Let’s work together to ensure that other municipalities and our state legislature follow Santa Fe’s example to finally resolve this shameful issue for all of New Mexico.
Longtime Santa Feans, Gaile Herling and Patricia Green are members of Bend the Arc, Jewish Action NM, which works to dismantle white supremacy and its harmful systems while building a more just community in partnership with people most impacted by oppression.