Bend the Arc NM, or BTA-NM, is a group of Jewish Santa Feans and other New Mexicans who take action to build a multiracial democracy in solidarity with those who are most impacted by racism, classism and other forms of systemic oppression.

In contrast to Milan Simonich’s column (“City hall looks out for underdog, or does it?” Ringside Seat, July 20) against the Failure to Pay Penalty Removal ordinance, which passed unanimously on July 13, BTA-NM is proud that our city councilors and mayor chose to end the harmful policy of suspending driver’s licenses in Santa Fe because they can’t afford court fees or other debts.

Known as “debt-based driver’s license suspension,” this practice targets and punishes people who are already living in poverty and disproportionately affects people of color. This discriminatory approach that does nothing to improve public safety or to raise money for the state. A statewide study reveals that it costs some New Mexico counties more to enforce license suspensions than it would if they reduced the fines and provided a reasonable schedule for paying them.

Longtime Santa Feans, Gaile Herling and Patricia Green are members of Bend the Arc, Jewish Action NM, which works to dismantle white supremacy and its harmful systems while building a more just community in partnership with people most impacted by oppression.

Popular in the Community