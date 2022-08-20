Many angry letters have been published lately regarding current and planned housing projects in Santa Fe.

People are accusing other people of NIMBY-ism, parochialism, elitism, steamroller-ism and lots of other “isms.” There are, however, two fundamental development-related questions that need to be answered before sensible decisions regarding new housing can be made.

First, do we want Santa Fe to remain the same size forever, or do we want it to grow? If we don’t want growth, then fine — but housing prices will continue to increase dramatically due to supply and demand (just like in Aspen, Colo.). Middle-class people of limited means will be therefore forced to live elsewhere.

S.E. Fisher is a long-term resident of Santa Fe, living first in the Guadalupe District and now in South Capitol.

Popular in the Community