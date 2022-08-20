Many angry letters have been published lately regarding current and planned housing projects in Santa Fe.
People are accusing other people of NIMBY-ism, parochialism, elitism, steamroller-ism and lots of other “isms.” There are, however, two fundamental development-related questions that need to be answered before sensible decisions regarding new housing can be made.
First, do we want Santa Fe to remain the same size forever, or do we want it to grow? If we don’t want growth, then fine — but housing prices will continue to increase dramatically due to supply and demand (just like in Aspen, Colo.). Middle-class people of limited means will be therefore forced to live elsewhere.
If they commute, this increases traffic congestion, reduces air quality and wastes productive time. If they don’t commute (because they find jobs elsewhere), this will exacerbate our current labor shortage. The result will be more closed businesses and shortened restaurant hours, increasingly delayed city services, an insufficient number of teachers and police officers, etc.
Second, if we do want growth, then we need to decide (A) the rate of growth we want over time, and (B) how we want it to take place. In the desert Southwest, a key factor that should affect our growth rate is, of course, the availability of water. But water resources do not only affect specific geographic areas like Santa Fe proper.
Growth anywhere in the region will strain resources everywhere in the region. It could be argued this is a good argument for “no growth whatsoever,” but as stated above, no growth has significant downsides associated with it.
Even if we decide that some growth is acceptable in our city, then there’s the question of how we want it to take place. Only two density options exist: vertical or horizontal.
Vertical growth, even low-rise apartment buildings, will block some of our mountain views from certain locations, and such buildings will change, to a certain degree, the “look” and “feel” of nonhistorical areas in the city. (Folks become livid about that every time it happens.) However, vertical growth does result in a smaller urban footprint that allows for more affordable housing. This in turn allows more people who work in our city to live close-in. Individuals can walk or take public transportation. We all benefit when we can all reside, work and socialize in the same wonderful place.
Horizontal growth will cost more than vertical, given the need to create and maintain a wider physical network of public infrastructure (e.g., sewers, water, roads, sidewalks, curbs, cable and public transit), and this in turn will necessitate greater tax increases. Further, new “spread-out” housing can — obviously — only be constructed where there is undeveloped land.
Finally, even very-basic detached and semi-detached houses are expensive these days. Those costs are enough to exclude many working families we should be trying to accommodate. Yet if we don’t accommodate working families, Santa Fe increasingly will become a place dominated by wealthy retirees and out-of-staters with second homes.
There’s no such thing as a free lunch, so we need to make some difficult choices as a community. Sniping and recriminations won’t help us in this endeavor. What we need is leadership from the top — the mayor and City Council — an up-to-date city General Plan (which has not been comprehensively revised since 1999 and for which only $41,000 is allocated in the 2023 budget) and a workable Land Use and Urban Design Plan (still unapproved even though it was drafted in 2017).
With leadership, Santa Fe can tackle — and answer — these tough questions.
S.E. Fisher is a long-term resident of Santa Fe, living first in the Guadalupe District and now in South Capitol.