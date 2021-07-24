Dear Santa Fe City Council, residents and business owners: I am sad to write this, but after so many years of visiting in the summers (I’m a teacher), I can’t help but wonder if you are aware of how a visitor sees the state of your community. It pains me to tell you that your town has lost its sparkle.
I found Santa Fe dirty and tired this summer. Your sidewalks are dirty, as are the storefronts and restaurants. Your parking structures are dirty and smelly. I think you need to rally your business owners and clean things up; get the hoses out and wash those streets, storefronts and sidewalks. I saw that you are working on eradicating gang graffiti. Thank you. That is a good beginning.
I felt unsafe walking around your downtown area with all the homeless and loitering young men. I saw no police to control the racing cars around the square and the drunks and/or druggies. If you want to continue to accept our money, I would pass an ordinance to remove rowdy behavior. All these young men that become obnoxious can do community service and help clean your town.
I think the change you made with the parking meters is one more way to make visitors not welcome. What if my battery on my phone is dead or I left my phone at the hotel, etc.? Parking for visitors is a nightmare. It makes visitors feel you don’t want us there. I think parking should be free to make your visitors feel like you want us there. We spend a lot of money on your stores, restaurants and events. I imagine we are a big part of your economy.
I noticed you are running out of water. Every business and restaurant should install a low-water toilet and/or at the very least, bold, bright signs in all bathrooms and everywhere stating there is a drought/water shortage so we visitors can help.
Thanks for listening. I hope this will inspire you to take some action.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
We are must coming out of the throes of a pandemic that devastated our wonderful city. Maybe you could give us a little time to get it together before you start mouthing off about the disappearance of our “sparkle”.
Someone who has supposedly visited Santa Fe for years should know the center of town is known as The P,aza, not the square.
And, those parking meters? You can also pay by credit card, as well as the ok’d fashion way by inserting coins.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.