The mayor and his team are certainly well-intentioned, yet they appear embarrassingly tone-deaf around three highly visible, red-flag issues that remind us day after day of these and other troubling deficiencies.
First of all, who ever heard of a credible business, association, municipality or other public trust failing to meet an annual audit deadline? Where I come from, it rarely happens. When it does, heads roll – usually the CFO’s, often the CEO’s. When an auditing firm fires its client, the very municipality it works for, it’s a sure sign of something amiss at the top, or wherever the buck stops. Here in Santa Fe, the annual audit deadline was missed three years in a row. Three times! Is this a national record for a town? For a state capitol, no less? Unusual, embarrassing and inexcusable. It’s a lot to ask a newly appointed finance director to reverse years of seeming delinquency.
Need we mention the obelisk debacle? How could the City Different, arts capitol of the Southwest and beyond, our renowned creative community — a thriving hub of talent, imagination and resourcefulness — drop the ball so resoundingly on this one? Whatever the reasons and excuses for inaction and paralysis, the missed chance to unify, inspire and celebrate, to serve as an example of cooperation and collaboration in a time of profound societal disharmony is, to put it mildly, a shamefully squandered opportunity. Where was the leadership?
Something more fundamental: Did Santa Fe run out of white, yellow and blue paint when my family moved here a decade ago? Lane, directional, handicap and other roadway traffic markings seem to have faded to black over the years. Perhaps locals have memorized the turn lanes. Otherwise, it’s pretty much a free-for-all, especially for the out-of-state vehicles that increasingly crowd our streets. Illegal turns, erratic lane switching and such are unenforceable if the lane and turn markings have disappeared.
Out where I live, Santa Fe County does a good job of road maintenance, including keeping most of the lane, turn, bicycle, parking and crosswalk markings fresh and visible.
The latest overlooked or postponed deadline to apply for state funding for the Santa Fe Police Department appears in line with other missed opportunities. Hopefully, Santa Fe will join the other 29 municipalities already granted police department funding during the next round.
Apart from the seriousness of chronically missed audit deadlines, a tragically mishandled opportunity to rally civic pride, and the pressing need to correct a highly visible, easily remedied traffic safety problem, the current administration’s inattention to its tarnished public perception makes one wonder about even more serious underlying dysfunction. Santa Fe deserves better.
Peter Glankoff is a retired public affairs executive living in Eldorado.