The mayor and his team are certainly well-intentioned, yet they appear embarrassingly tone-deaf around three highly visible, red-flag issues that remind us day after day of these and other troubling deficiencies.

First of all, who ever heard of a credible business, association, municipality or other public trust failing to meet an annual audit deadline? Where I come from, it rarely happens. When it does, heads roll – usually the CFO’s, often the CEO’s. When an auditing firm fires its client, the very municipality it works for, it’s a sure sign of something amiss at the top, or wherever the buck stops. Here in Santa Fe, the annual audit deadline was missed three years in a row. Three times! Is this a national record for a town? For a state capitol, no less? Unusual, embarrassing and inexcusable. It’s a lot to ask a newly appointed finance director to reverse years of seeming delinquency.

Need we mention the obelisk debacle? How could the City Different, arts capitol of the Southwest and beyond, our renowned creative community — a thriving hub of talent, imagination and resourcefulness — drop the ball so resoundingly on this one? Whatever the reasons and excuses for inaction and paralysis, the missed chance to unify, inspire and celebrate, to serve as an example of cooperation and collaboration in a time of profound societal disharmony is, to put it mildly, a shamefully squandered opportunity. Where was the leadership?

