Democrats stand for safe and fair elections. Democracy thrives when citizens have the opportunity to choose their representatives in a secure, efficient and professionally run process. Santa Fe and the state have been fortunate to have leaders like Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and County Clerk Katharine Clark, who have made voting accessible, open and fair.

The Santa Fe County Democratic Party, which represents tens of thousands of county voters, has passed a resolution urging the Santa Fe County Commission to invest in the personnel needed by the County Clerk’s Office to replace employees who have been leaving the office in droves and a secure location to process absentee ballots.

Though there is funding in the free and fair elections section in Senate Bill 180 passed by the Legislature, it will not cover needed salary increases and ballot-processing space. We have recommended to the commission structural changes to address these issues.

Henry Roybal is chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, while Mary Jane Parks is the first vice-chair and David Thompson is second vice-chair.

