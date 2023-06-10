Democrats stand for safe and fair elections. Democracy thrives when citizens have the opportunity to choose their representatives in a secure, efficient and professionally run process. Santa Fe and the state have been fortunate to have leaders like Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and County Clerk Katharine Clark, who have made voting accessible, open and fair.
The Santa Fe County Democratic Party, which represents tens of thousands of county voters, has passed a resolution urging the Santa Fe County Commission to invest in the personnel needed by the County Clerk’s Office to replace employees who have been leaving the office in droves and a secure location to process absentee ballots.
Though there is funding in the free and fair elections section in Senate Bill 180 passed by the Legislature, it will not cover needed salary increases and ballot-processing space. We have recommended to the commission structural changes to address these issues.
On pay, a recent county compensation and reclassification study resulted in low raises to vital election bureau personnel. The result is a 70% vacancy rate in the County Clerk’s Office as employees leave for higher-paying jobs across the hall. Citizens and voters expect qualified election staff to be paid for their expertise comparable to other county departments and for the deputy clerk to be paid on par with other county deputies.
Furthermore, the office needs the ability to establish a career ladder to maintain institutional knowledge as well as to retain expert elections bureau technical staff. We have called on the commission to examine and restructure this compensation.
On the issue of space, the party sees the need for 15,000 square feet to efficiently run free, secure and fair elections, including processing absentee ballots. The current situation is not tolerable for the elected officials who work hard in their election campaigns, nor for the voters who have come to expect high standards of voting administration in Santa Fe County. A warehouse or similar safe, stable location must meet secretary of state specifications, such as:
Complete control of ballots by the County Clerk’s Office.
Installation of a generator to protect critical infrastructure.
An adequate electrical system to support 140 tabulators, etc.
We cannot expect election volunteers to “camp out” to protect absentee ballots; nor should we expect the increased expense of security guards when the County Clerk’s Office has already identified a secure building that could be easily renovated to meet these requirements.
While the Legislature appropriated to the County Clerk’s Office close to $1.3 million for renovation, we recommend the commission ask the 2024 Legislature to adjust this amount to meet the cost to buy a building and be election-ready in time for the November 2024 vote count. The commission should invest in a building that will serve citizens well into the future.
In Santa Fe, we respect our election workers and believe they should have adequate compensation and an adequate facility to do a good job for the voters. We thank the commissioners for their respectful consideration of these requests to make Santa Fe a model for fair and secure elections. Our voters, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, deserve no less.
Henry Roybal is chair of the Democratic Party of Santa Fe County, while Mary Jane Parks is the first vice-chair and David Thompson is second vice-chair.