United Way of Central New Mexico has started a new chapter — we are now United Way of North Central New Mexico. The small addition to the name is part of a big step to include Santa Fe County in our service area. While the name will be new, our mission will not change. Together with partners and donors, we will remain dedicated to connecting people to opportunities and services to equitably improve lives and strengthen communities.

We’re excited to add Santa Fe to our Central New Mexico “family.” Like families, every community has needs. United Way exists to collaborate with others to address them. After dozens of conversations in 2021 with local nonprofit leaders, businesspeople, government officials and others, we are pleased to include the communities of Santa Fe County in our name.

Conversations lead to action in 2022, when $400,000 was awarded to 20 nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe County. The unrestricted funding to nonprofits furthers their ability to address community needs.

Dale Maxwell is chairman of the United Way of North Central New Mexico Board of Directors. He is president and CEO, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. United Way of North Central New Mexico, founded in 1934, serves a five-county region. To learn more, visit www.uwncnm.org.

