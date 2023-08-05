Brace yourself for a wake-up call, a call to action or both. Summer has now fully enveloped us, and the thermometer is registering temperatures with record highs well into three digits in many places in the Southwestern United States.

The Atlantic Ocean registered the warmest water temperatures next to Western Europe in 170 years by a substantial margin. Paris recently announced it would plant 170,000 trees in the next two years to combat global warming. Prices of upscale residential real estate recently sold have escalated substantially in both the U.S. and global markets the last few years, with the new high-water mark now being experienced in Monte Carlo in Monaco at $18,000 to $20,000 per square foot.

The post-COVID effect allowing many corporate workers to live and work from wherever they choose fueled a frenetic buying stampede, causing drastic reduction in inventory in popular locations, driving prices even higher due to decreased supply and increased demand with transactions’ experiencing in many cases multiple offers, escalation clauses, and sales over asking prices — today’s new normal, at least for the time being.

Chris Webster, a resident of Santa Fe since 1972, serves as a consultant to developers of world-renowned residential and resort communities. He is also a gallery owner and professional real estate broker.

Recommended for you