Brace yourself for a wake-up call, a call to action or both. Summer has now fully enveloped us, and the thermometer is registering temperatures with record highs well into three digits in many places in the Southwestern United States.
The Atlantic Ocean registered the warmest water temperatures next to Western Europe in 170 years by a substantial margin. Paris recently announced it would plant 170,000 trees in the next two years to combat global warming. Prices of upscale residential real estate recently sold have escalated substantially in both the U.S. and global markets the last few years, with the new high-water mark now being experienced in Monte Carlo in Monaco at $18,000 to $20,000 per square foot.
The post-COVID effect allowing many corporate workers to live and work from wherever they choose fueled a frenetic buying stampede, causing drastic reduction in inventory in popular locations, driving prices even higher due to decreased supply and increased demand with transactions’ experiencing in many cases multiple offers, escalation clauses, and sales over asking prices — today’s new normal, at least for the time being.
During the past week, as I reflected on the content and meaning of this information, I inwardly smiled with appreciation for the opportunity to call Santa Fe home and live in this high Sonoran Desert outpost of yesteryear — and thriving multicultural community of today. Our high-water mark for residential resales remains at or just over $1,000 per square foot although the highest-level new construction can be higher by 50% or more. Our market values pale by comparison, however, to big cities, nearby markets in the Rockies such as Aspen, Vail, Telluride, Jackson Hole, Sun Valley or communities such as Santa Barbara, Charleston, Lake Tahoe, The Hamptons.
This current assessment and relating everything back to Santa Fe begs the question — what’s next? Will it be more of the same, or can established patterns and old habits be broken by ushering in a new wave of thoughtful development supported by a cooperative and proactive community and bureaucracy?
New Urbanism, with so many merits that are more important today than ever before, emphasizes conscientious development that will incorporate basic tenants of responsibility as cornerstones of the next foundations in neighborhoods designed and built — promoting walkable access throughout, utilizing, encouraging, and promoting the use of sustainable materials, integrating and maximizing energy efficiency, and insuring all efforts prioritize environmental sensitivity and protection — thereby producing only finished buildings that will set new standards of excellence and reverse past trends to the contrary.
Two environments exist — the walkable urban and the drivable suburban. Today, a general consensus concludes suburban development has been, and continues to be for the most part, a failed experiment and endeavor. Suburbanites drive considerable distances to work, to school, to shop — knowing very few of their neighbors and requiring automotive transport for the most part consuming fossil fuels that do not exist in limitless supply.
As a result, newly created pockets of walkable urban environments are being inserted into the suburban world to mitigate only to a degree these past decisions, actions, and installations. Healthy human psyche depends upon communication and interaction with both other humans and the natural world, experienced daily in a proper urban setting, wherein daily shopping, working, going to school, praying, recreating allow conversing with those encountered — the old-fashioned way — and it has worked for centuries.
The architecture, planning, and development of tomorrow must prioritize the incorporation and protection of the natural world alongside the to-be-built structures occupying our precious lands. New Urbanism was originally envisioned and enhanced in the early 1980s by visionaries of yesteryear — Andreas Duany, Elizabeth Moule, Stefanos Polyzoides, Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk, among others. Their visions spawned Aldea de Santa Fe, which represents just such an example in Santa Fe, a walkable urban pocket created in the middle of the northwest corridor’s suburban environment. Today this mixed-use New Urbanism community awaits completion.
The residential component is largely built out, wherein the hospitality, live/work, spa and wellness center, along with fractional and time-share residential units are, as of this writing, still MIA. The opportunity is now to complete this masterfully thought-out development, and many other communities and neighborhoods will hopefully follow suit with their future planning and development activities. Santa Fe has the opportunity to set these standards in place and become a national and world leader among communities establishing these elements as the new normal.
Chris Webster, a resident of Santa Fe since 1972, serves as a consultant to developers of world-renowned residential and resort communities. He is also a gallery owner and professional real estate broker.