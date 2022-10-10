September last year, Tesla partnered with Nambe Pueblo to construct and open a sales and service facility for the electric car manufacturer.

Now, Santa Ana Pueblo will be the latest New Mexico location for Tesla sales and service. Codenamed Project Frontier, the official announcement came with pomp and circumstance at an in-person event Friday. The facility is expected to open in May 2023.

Congratulations to Santa Ana Pueblo for striking this deal with Tesla. We wish you much success.

Patrick Brenner is the president of the Southwest Public Policy Institute, a research institute dedicated to improving the quality of life in the American Southwest by formulating, promoting and defending sound public policy solutions.

