As Democratic state representative for San Juan County, District 4, I am bringing legislation in the 55th Legislature to allocate money to environmental agencies to do an independent study of the San Juan Generating Station and the adjacent San Juan Mine, which recently closed after 50 years of operation.
The San Juan plant owners have a 25-year “retirement-in-place” plan — they claim they will clean up the site in 25 years. Multiple studies prove the folly of this plan, with hundreds of cases from other plants and mines showing that retirement-in-place risks coal ash pollutants seeping into our precious water.
We can and must do better, which is why I am bringing legislation that will require our environmental agencies to act affirmatively: to conduct an independent comprehensive study (either themselves or with outside consultants who specialize in this analysis) to determine if there is a threat of coal ash contaminant leakage and how best to prevent it.
I was in the coal mining industry for over 37 years. It is now my duty as a legislator to prevent widespread groundwater contamination that threatens the San Juan River, our drinking water supplies, agriculture, recreation and aquatic life. My legislation would require independent comprehensive assessment and cleanup of the plant and mine site.
New Mexican communities, especially Diné communities, know too well what happens when industrial polluters are allowed to walk away from projects at the time of closure. Community involvement, input, transparency and consultation is critical to ensuring the safety of our families and communities.
What the bill will do:
Allocate funds to the New Mexico Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to do an independent, comprehensive study of pollution at the San Juan Generating Station and San Juan Mine site now that the plant has closed.
Require agencies to devise a plan for cleanup with community engagement.
Require monitoring and enforcement of plan implementation (overseeing Public Service Company of New Mexico and other owners responsible).
Require reporting back to the Legislature and community members on progress.
In considering employment applications for hiring to effectuate clean up at the generating facility, the plant owner shall prioritize the use of workers who previously were employed there and workers residing in New Mexico to the greatest extent practicable and shall take that use into consideration in evaluating applicants.
Please write, call or visit your legislators and ask for their vote on this critical matter. The analysis and cleanup plan will ensure toxic metal contaminants don’t leach into the ground and leak into waterways or otherwise harm the public, animals or agriculture and cause negative public health consequences for the people of San Juan County.
They must be protected from potential harm to their health, land and water.
Rep. Anthony Allison represents District 4 in northwestern New Mexico. He is a Democrat.