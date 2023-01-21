As Democratic state representative for San Juan County, District 4, I am bringing legislation in the 55th Legislature to allocate money to environmental agencies to do an independent study of the San Juan Generating Station and the adjacent San Juan Mine, which recently closed after 50 years of operation.

The San Juan plant owners have a 25-year “retirement-in-place” plan — they claim they will clean up the site in 25 years. Multiple studies prove the folly of this plan, with hundreds of cases from other plants and mines showing that retirement-in-place risks coal ash pollutants seeping into our precious water.

We can and must do better, which is why I am bringing legislation that will require our environmental agencies to act affirmatively: to conduct an independent comprehensive study (either themselves or with outside consultants who specialize in this analysis) to determine if there is a threat of coal ash contaminant leakage and how best to prevent it.

Rep. Anthony Allison represents District 4 in northwestern New Mexico. He is a Democrat.

