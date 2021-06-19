The Biden administration has named former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar of Colorado to be its ambassador to Mexico. Having worked with Salazar in the administration of Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, I can attest to his knowledge, integrity and commitment.
He served as attorney general for Colorado (1999-2005), U.S. senator from 2005-09 and secretary of the interior from 2009-13. There is no better choice for this position, which offers major challenges but also great potential for improving mutual U.S.-Mexico issues.
The first challenge would be gaining the trust and respect of Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Despite former President Donald Trump’s unending insulting of Mexico and Mexicans, López Obrador became a Trump supporter and has been cool to President Joe Biden. He remains extremely popular in Mexico and, with his Morena party in control of Mexico’s Congress, very powerful.
However, his cavalier attitude toward the pandemic has resulted in many unnecessary deaths, and he is only now beginning a vaccination program. The murder rate is staggering. There have been 604 murders in Juárez (population 1.5 million) in just the first five months of 2021. That compares to 447 in all of 2020 in much-larger New York City. Despite his alleged commitment to the poor, I have seen absolutely no evidence of social programs in my many visits to the Juárez area. And unlike the U.S., there has been no stimulus program for the millions who were put out of work by the pandemic.
Can Salazar build a relationship with him that would help resolve some of these issues?
Other issues involve the new United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement that replaced NAFTA and was enacted on July 1, 2020. Can a new ambassador help with its implementation? Mexico is by far the largest export market for border states such as New Mexico, and this accounts for thousands of jobs.
When NAFTA was passed in 1994, there was a commitment to a bi-country border cleanup program that was never fulfilled. This is still a huge need and could be a boon to U.S. environmental companies.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by former New Mexico U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small calling for improved technology at ports of entry, which is where 90 percent of illegal drugs enter the U.S. Could a new ambassador help form a partnership with Mexico, whereby Mexico could also use this technology to slow the flow of guns into Mexico?
Could Mexico and the U.S. initiate a border-based COVID-19 program that could be quickly implemented for the many workers who have to cross the border every day. Could this be expanded to help with the many other health issues that plague border cities like Juárez?
U.S. officials arrested Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles on Oct. 15 without notifying Mexican officials, causing a diplomatic uproar and ending with a dismissal of his drug-related charges. Although this occurred during the Trump presidency, there remains a lack of trust. Can’t a new and better law enforcement-related working relationship now be formed between Biden and López Obrador, with the new ambassador pushing it along behind the scenes? Salazar’s experience as attorney general for Colorado will be invaluable here.
Given conditions of violence, corruption, crop destruction due to climate change, ongoing poverty and devastating hurricanes, we can expect continuing flight from Central American countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Can Mexico partner with the U.S. in an effort to assist those countries and can Salazar be part of that process?
Immigration is obviously the most highly publicized issue. An ambassador with Salazar’s stature can help humanize this issue and remind policymakers in Washington that there is more than just politics involved. For example, in the past few weeks, I’ve visited four shelters in Juárez and nearby Palomas, Mexico, and am astonished at how long many of these families have been waiting for asylum hearings. Couldn’t a new ambassador speed up this process?
The challenges are enormous but so are the opportunities. Thanks to the Biden administration for moving quickly and naming this very special public servant, Ken Salazar, as their choice.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.